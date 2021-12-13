Rekvina Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.02
-3
-3
-2.92
Net Worth
-0.01
0
0
0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.07
0.08
0
0.08
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.11
-0.18
-0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.11
-0.18
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
0.1
0.1
0.02
0.1
