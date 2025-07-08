SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.5
Prev. Close₹4.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.5
Day's Low₹4.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.55
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.02
-3
-3
-2.92
Net Worth
-0.01
0
0
0.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
91.58
-57.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.01
-0.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.14
-0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
91.58
-57.78
Op profit growth
108.25
-15.78
-1,227.9
-81.97
EBIT growth
315.55
-66.02
-1,227.9
-81.97
Net profit growth
314.16
-65.9
-1,514.38
-82.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,672.85
|93.87
|4,01,372.75
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,931.8
|83.3
|1,84,017.51
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,488.15
|24.97
|1,20,199.04
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,323.45
|59.44
|1,12,475.6
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,283.9
|19.91
|1,07,151.95
|1,200.7
|0.62
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Mukeshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Bhavesh Vora
Independent Director
Nilesh Harkesh Yadav
Executive Director
Jaishree Babulal Jain
Independent Director
Dhruval Patel
Executive Director
Surbhit Shah
Independent Director
Chetanbhai Patel
Independent Director
Ilaben Pathak
328 Paradise Complex,
Sayajigunj,
Gujarat - 390005
Tel: 91-265-2362966
Website: http://www.rekvinalaboratories.com
Email: rekvina@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rekvina Labs Ltd was incorporated on 1st November 1988. The Company is registered in England and Wales as a Public Limited Company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing of phar...
Read More
