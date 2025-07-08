iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rekvina Labs Ltd Share Price Live

4.5
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:25:25 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.5
  • Day's High4.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.5
  • Day's Low4.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-0.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rekvina Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.5

Prev. Close

4.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.5

Day's Low

4.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.55

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rekvina Labs Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rekvina Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rekvina Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.29%

Non-Promoter- 58.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rekvina Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.02

-3

-3

-2.92

Net Worth

-0.01

0

0

0.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

91.58

-57.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.01

-0.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.14

-0.06

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

91.58

-57.78

Op profit growth

108.25

-15.78

-1,227.9

-81.97

EBIT growth

315.55

-66.02

-1,227.9

-81.97

Net profit growth

314.16

-65.9

-1,514.38

-82.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rekvina Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.85

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,931.8

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.15

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,323.45

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.9

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rekvina Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Mukeshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Bhavesh Vora

Independent Director

Nilesh Harkesh Yadav

Executive Director

Jaishree Babulal Jain

Independent Director

Dhruval Patel

Executive Director

Surbhit Shah

Independent Director

Chetanbhai Patel

Independent Director

Ilaben Pathak

Registered Office

328 Paradise Complex,

Sayajigunj,

Gujarat - 390005

Tel: 91-265-2362966

Website: http://www.rekvinalaboratories.com

Email: rekvina@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Rekvina Labs Ltd was incorporated on 1st November 1988. The Company is registered in England and Wales as a Public Limited Company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing of phar...
Read More

Reports by Rekvina Labs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rekvina Labs Ltd share price today?

The Rekvina Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rekvina Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rekvina Labs Ltd is ₹2.71 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rekvina Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rekvina Labs Ltd is 0 and -8.07 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rekvina Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rekvina Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rekvina Labs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Rekvina Labs Ltd?

Rekvina Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.27%, 3 Years at -3.77%, 1 Year at 7.91%, 6 Month at 25.00%, 3 Month at 12.78% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rekvina Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rekvina Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rekvina Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.