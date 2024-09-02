iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rekvina Labs Ltd AGM

4.5
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:25:25 AM

Rekvina Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 36th AGM of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report for 36th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
AGM12 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
AGM 05/08/2024 The Board in their meeting discussed the agenda annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of Adjourned 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (which had been convened on August 05, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) and was adjourned due to want of quorum to the same day, same time of next week) will be held on August 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) facility or other audio-visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) AGM 12/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 09.08.2024) Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) DECLARATION OF VOTING RESULTS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT 2018-19 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Rekvina Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rekvina Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.