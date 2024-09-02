|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Proceedings of 36th AGM of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report for 36th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 05/08/2024 The Board in their meeting discussed the agenda annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of Adjourned 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (which had been convened on August 05, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) and was adjourned due to want of quorum to the same day, same time of next week) will be held on August 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) facility or other audio-visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) AGM 12/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 09.08.2024) Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) DECLARATION OF VOTING RESULTS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT 2018-19 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
