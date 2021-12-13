Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
91.58
-57.78
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
9.54
21.34
Other costs
-0.09
-0.04
-0.11
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
180.42
63.37
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.04
-0.05
0
OPM
0
0
-89.97
15.28
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.62
-7.06
-8.8
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.01
-0.05
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-18.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.01
-0.05
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.01
-0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
314.16
-65.9
-1,514.38
-82.15
NPM
0
0
-89.98
12.18
