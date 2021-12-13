iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Rekvina Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.5
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:25:25 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rekvina Labs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

91.58

-57.78

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

9.54

21.34

Other costs

-0.09

-0.04

-0.11

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

180.42

63.37

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.04

-0.05

0

OPM

0

0

-89.97

15.28

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-2.62

-7.06

-8.8

0

Other income

0.01

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.01

-0.05

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-18.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.01

-0.05

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.01

-0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

314.16

-65.9

-1,514.38

-82.15

NPM

0

0

-89.98

12.18

Rekvina Labs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rekvina Labs Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.