Rekvina Labs Ltd Company Summary

4.5
(0.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|11:25:25 AM

Rekvina Labs Ltd Summary

Rekvina Labs Ltd was incorporated on 1st November 1988. The Company is registered in England and Wales as a Public Limited Company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It presently operates into one business segment i.e. copper extrusion.During FY2015, the company sub divided its existing equity shares in such a manner that every shareholder holding 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each is issued 2 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each. During the year 2017, the Company issued a total of 10,769,867 shares. Of this total, 9,043,518 shares were issued under the Mobeus VCTs Linked Offer for Subscription launched on 10 December 2014; and 1,726,349 shares were issued under Companys Dividend Investment Scheme.During the year 2017, the Company bought back 553,800 of its own shares at an average price of 95.28 pence per share and a total cost of 527,637 including expenses. These shares represented 0.9% of the issued share capital of Company at 1 October 2014. All shares bought back by Company during the year 2017 were subsequently cancelled.

