Board Meeting 30 May 2025 19 May 2025

Rekvina Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Year ended on 31st March 2025 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

REKVINA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th January 2025 inter alia; 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2024. 2. Any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 20th January, 2025 has inter-alia adopted and approved 1)The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2024. 2) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/01/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr. Deepak Khandelwal (A31480) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

REKVINA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 has inter-alia adopted and approved 1) The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2) Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Shift of the companys registered office within the local limits of the city.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

REKVINA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve to Change of Director and Revise Notice Board Report along with Annual Report REKVINA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Consider And Approve To Change Of Director And 2. To Consider And Approve Revised Notice, Board Report Along With Annual Report Etc. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

REKVINA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 01st August 2024 for all designated persons of the Company. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 29th July, 2024 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Unaudited financial results alongwith LRR for June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024