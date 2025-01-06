iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Ventures India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.71
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Reliable Ventur. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.59

2.57

0.16

1.94

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.39

-2.7

-1.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.72

0.07

-0.52

Working capital

0.34

-1.17

0.11

0.78

Other operating items

Operating

-1.26

-0.71

-2.34

0.81

Capital expenditure

1.06

2.01

0.79

-13.58

Free cash flow

-0.2

1.29

-1.54

-12.76

Equity raised

37.85

31.84

29.77

26.16

Investing

0.37

4.07

1.46

0.56

Financing

1.48

1.67

3.01

3.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.5

38.87

32.7

17.93

