Reliable Ventures India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.59
2.57
0.16
1.94
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.39
-2.7
-1.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.72
0.07
-0.52
Working capital
0.34
-1.17
0.11
0.78
Other operating items
Operating
-1.26
-0.71
-2.34
0.81
Capital expenditure
1.06
2.01
0.79
-13.58
Free cash flow
-0.2
1.29
-1.54
-12.76
Equity raised
37.85
31.84
29.77
26.16
Investing
0.37
4.07
1.46
0.56
Financing
1.48
1.67
3.01
3.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.5
38.87
32.7
17.93
No Record Found
