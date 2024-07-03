iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Ventures India Ltd Share Price

21.71
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.85
  • Day's High22.85
  • 52 Wk High32.43
  • Prev. Close22.39
  • Day's Low21.66
  • 52 Wk Low 13.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Reliable Ventures India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

22.85

Prev. Close

22.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

22.85

Day's Low

21.66

52 Week's High

32.43

52 Week's Low

13.3

Book Value

28.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliable Ventures India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Reliable Ventures India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Reliable Ventures India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.08%

Non-Promoter- 45.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliable Ventures India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.01

11.01

11.01

11.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.19

20.55

21.13

18.69

Net Worth

31.2

31.56

32.14

29.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.98

18.28

16.32

14.82

yoy growth (%)

-45.41

11.98

10.17

4.86

Raw materials

-2.8

-4.7

-4.04

-3.55

As % of sales

28.15

25.7

24.79

23.97

Employee costs

-3.76

-5.84

-4.93

-4.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.59

2.57

0.16

1.94

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.39

-2.7

-1.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.72

0.07

-0.52

Working capital

0.34

-1.17

0.11

0.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.41

11.98

10.17

4.86

Op profit growth

-92.38

9.12

-11.51

41.76

EBIT growth

-122

1,284.83

-90.57

20.44

Net profit growth

-134.44

661.57

-82.89

9.57

No Record Found

Reliable Ventures India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliable Ventures India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sikandar Hafiz Khan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S S Raghuwanshi

Independent Director

Ranjay Krishna Dawar

Whole-time Director

Sanober Bano

Independent Director

P Gopinath

Independent Director

Ramakrishna Guntupalli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliable Ventures India Ltd

Summary

Reliable Ventures India Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Lakeland Hotel Limited on September 1, 1992. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 18th November 1995. The Company was Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the Reliable Group of Bhopal. The Company is engaged in the hospitality business. In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 650 lacs for setting up an Heritage Hotel with 60 rooms and 5 star facilities at Bhopal.During the year 1998-99, the hotel unit has partially started commercial operations w.e.f. 15th April, 1998 and due to the change in the project scheme and addition of certain facilities the total cost is estimated at Rs.2400 lacs.The company registered a growth of 12.46% in the year 1999-2000, i.e. Rs.230.67 lacs as against Rs.205.11 lacs in the previous year.The name of the Company was changed from Lakeland Hotels Limited to Reliable Ventures India Limited w.e.f. 2nd February 2007. In 2010-11, the Company expanded its base with addition of offsite Food & Beverage Outlets, firstly a bakery outlet Wonder Bread was opened. The Spot, a natural food caf outlet was commissioned offsite as a a part of Reliable Nature Bazaar, a Super Market of the Group. The Company opened for commercial use only 57 rooms in 2012-13. In 2022-23, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace was marked the first pr
Company FAQs

What is the Reliable Ventures India Ltd share price today?

The Reliable Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is ₹23.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliable Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹32.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliable Ventures India Ltd?

Reliable Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.49%, 3 Years at 15.08%, 1 Year at 50.98%, 6 Month at 6.11%, 3 Month at -1.37% and 1 Month at -5.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliable Ventures India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.92 %

