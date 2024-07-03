Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹22.85
Prev. Close₹22.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹22.85
Day's Low₹21.66
52 Week's High₹32.43
52 Week's Low₹13.3
Book Value₹28.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.01
11.01
11.01
11.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.19
20.55
21.13
18.69
Net Worth
31.2
31.56
32.14
29.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.98
18.28
16.32
14.82
yoy growth (%)
-45.41
11.98
10.17
4.86
Raw materials
-2.8
-4.7
-4.04
-3.55
As % of sales
28.15
25.7
24.79
23.97
Employee costs
-3.76
-5.84
-4.93
-4.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.59
2.57
0.16
1.94
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.39
-2.7
-1.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.72
0.07
-0.52
Working capital
0.34
-1.17
0.11
0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.41
11.98
10.17
4.86
Op profit growth
-92.38
9.12
-11.51
41.76
EBIT growth
-122
1,284.83
-90.57
20.44
Net profit growth
-134.44
661.57
-82.89
9.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sikandar Hafiz Khan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S S Raghuwanshi
Independent Director
Ranjay Krishna Dawar
Whole-time Director
Sanober Bano
Independent Director
P Gopinath
Independent Director
Ramakrishna Guntupalli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reliable Ventures India Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Lakeland Hotel Limited on September 1, 1992. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 18th November 1995. The Company was Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the Reliable Group of Bhopal. The Company is engaged in the hospitality business. In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 650 lacs for setting up an Heritage Hotel with 60 rooms and 5 star facilities at Bhopal.During the year 1998-99, the hotel unit has partially started commercial operations w.e.f. 15th April, 1998 and due to the change in the project scheme and addition of certain facilities the total cost is estimated at Rs.2400 lacs.The company registered a growth of 12.46% in the year 1999-2000, i.e. Rs.230.67 lacs as against Rs.205.11 lacs in the previous year.The name of the Company was changed from Lakeland Hotels Limited to Reliable Ventures India Limited w.e.f. 2nd February 2007. In 2010-11, the Company expanded its base with addition of offsite Food & Beverage Outlets, firstly a bakery outlet Wonder Bread was opened. The Spot, a natural food caf outlet was commissioned offsite as a a part of Reliable Nature Bazaar, a Super Market of the Group. The Company opened for commercial use only 57 rooms in 2012-13. In 2022-23, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace was marked the first pr
The Reliable Ventures India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is ₹23.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliable Ventures India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹32.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliable Ventures India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.49%, 3 Years at 15.08%, 1 Year at 50.98%, 6 Month at 6.11%, 3 Month at -1.37% and 1 Month at -5.09%.
