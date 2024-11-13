Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Attached please find the aforesaid financial results of the Relible Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and six months ended 30-096-2024. which are signed by one of the independent Directors due to non-availability of the Chairman of the Company. Kindly take the results on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd shall meet on 31st day of July2024 at 4.30 PM to consider inter-alia and approve the financial rsults of the Compnay for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A copy of the notice for the meeting is attached. Attached is the financial results of the company for the said quarter along with limited review report of the auditors. The meeting commenced at about 4.30 PM and concluded at about 6.00 PM. Kindly take the results on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 8 May 2024

RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached is the notice of BM to be held on 29-05-2024 to consider and approve the financial result of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and year endedn31-03-2024 Attached are the audited financial results of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and 12 months ended 31-03-2024 along with the report of the unmodified report of the auditors. Kindly take the results on record.. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024