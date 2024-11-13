iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Ventures India Ltd Board Meeting

21.8
(-0.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Reliable Ventur. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Attached please find the aforesaid financial results of the Relible Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and six months ended 30-096-2024. which are signed by one of the independent Directors due to non-availability of the Chairman of the Company. Kindly take the results on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd shall meet on 31st day of July2024 at 4.30 PM to consider inter-alia and approve the financial rsults of the Compnay for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. A copy of the notice for the meeting is attached. Attached is the financial results of the company for the said quarter along with limited review report of the auditors. The meeting commenced at about 4.30 PM and concluded at about 6.00 PM. Kindly take the results on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20248 May 2024
RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached is the notice of BM to be held on 29-05-2024 to consider and approve the financial result of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and year endedn31-03-2024 Attached are the audited financial results of the Reliable Ventures India Ltd. for the quarter and 12 months ended 31-03-2024 along with the report of the unmodified report of the auditors. Kindly take the results on record.. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Relible Ventures India Ltd. Bhopal shall meet on 13th day of February 2024 to consider intger-alia approve and take on record the financial results of the Compnay for the quarter ended Dec 31 2023. Attached are the aforesaid financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 along with limited review report of the auditors. The meeting commenced at 4.30 PM and ended at about 6..40 pm. Kindly take the results on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

