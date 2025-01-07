Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.98
18.28
16.32
14.82
yoy growth (%)
-45.41
11.98
10.17
4.86
Raw materials
-2.8
-4.7
-4.04
-3.55
As % of sales
28.15
25.7
24.79
23.97
Employee costs
-3.76
-5.84
-4.93
-4.43
As % of sales
37.67
31.96
30.24
29.89
Other costs
-3.19
-4.91
-4.75
-3.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.01
26.9
29.13
26.41
Operating profit
0.21
2.82
2.58
2.92
OPM
2.15
15.42
15.82
19.71
Depreciation
-0.96
-1.39
-2.7
-1.38
Interest expense
-0.03
0
-0.02
-0.02
Other income
0.18
1.14
0.31
0.43
Profit before tax
-0.59
2.57
0.16
1.94
Taxes
-0.03
-0.72
0.07
-0.52
Tax rate
6.61
-28.06
48.97
-26.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.63
1.84
0.24
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.63
1.84
0.24
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-134.44
661.57
-82.89
9.57
NPM
-6.38
10.11
1.48
9.57
