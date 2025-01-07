iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliable Ventures India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.67
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.98

18.28

16.32

14.82

yoy growth (%)

-45.41

11.98

10.17

4.86

Raw materials

-2.8

-4.7

-4.04

-3.55

As % of sales

28.15

25.7

24.79

23.97

Employee costs

-3.76

-5.84

-4.93

-4.43

As % of sales

37.67

31.96

30.24

29.89

Other costs

-3.19

-4.91

-4.75

-3.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.01

26.9

29.13

26.41

Operating profit

0.21

2.82

2.58

2.92

OPM

2.15

15.42

15.82

19.71

Depreciation

-0.96

-1.39

-2.7

-1.38

Interest expense

-0.03

0

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

0.18

1.14

0.31

0.43

Profit before tax

-0.59

2.57

0.16

1.94

Taxes

-0.03

-0.72

0.07

-0.52

Tax rate

6.61

-28.06

48.97

-26.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.63

1.84

0.24

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.63

1.84

0.24

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-134.44

661.57

-82.89

9.57

NPM

-6.38

10.11

1.48

9.57

