Reliable Ventures India Ltd Summary

Reliable Ventures India Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Lakeland Hotel Limited on September 1, 1992. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 18th November 1995. The Company was Promoted by Shri Sikandar Hafiz Khan and Shri Mohammed Hafiz Khan of the Reliable Group of Bhopal. The Company is engaged in the hospitality business. In Oct, 1996 the company came out with the public issue of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 650 lacs for setting up an Heritage Hotel with 60 rooms and 5 star facilities at Bhopal.During the year 1998-99, the hotel unit has partially started commercial operations w.e.f. 15th April, 1998 and due to the change in the project scheme and addition of certain facilities the total cost is estimated at Rs.2400 lacs.The company registered a growth of 12.46% in the year 1999-2000, i.e. Rs.230.67 lacs as against Rs.205.11 lacs in the previous year.The name of the Company was changed from Lakeland Hotels Limited to Reliable Ventures India Limited w.e.f. 2nd February 2007. In 2010-11, the Company expanded its base with addition of offsite Food & Beverage Outlets, firstly a bakery outlet Wonder Bread was opened. The Spot, a natural food caf outlet was commissioned offsite as a a part of Reliable Nature Bazaar, a Super Market of the Group. The Company opened for commercial use only 57 rooms in 2012-13. In 2022-23, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace was marked the first preferred destination for the High end travelers visiting Bhopal. The Company was made operational with two stores in name of Wonder Bread outlets,which offers wide range of bakery and confectionery products at a very nominal price.