iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.5
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd

Relicab Cable FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.07

-3.72

1.56

0.69

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.22

-0.17

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.45

-0.18

Working capital

1.19

-5.16

6.49

-1.43

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

-9.05

7.36

-1.09

Capital expenditure

-0.02

0.01

0.06

0.67

Free cash flow

-0.05

-9.04

7.42

-0.42

Equity raised

8.19

10.78

8.56

6.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.08

0.21

4.46

-1.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.22

1.96

20.45

4.41

Relicab Cable : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.