Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.07
-3.72
1.56
0.69
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.22
-0.17
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.45
-0.18
Working capital
1.19
-5.16
6.49
-1.43
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-9.05
7.36
-1.09
Capital expenditure
-0.02
0.01
0.06
0.67
Free cash flow
-0.05
-9.04
7.42
-0.42
Equity raised
8.19
10.78
8.56
6.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.08
0.21
4.46
-1.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.22
1.96
20.45
4.41
