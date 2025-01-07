iifl-logo-icon 1
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.24
(4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.58

12.27

22.54

20.99

yoy growth (%)

18.81

-45.54

7.37

12.29

Raw materials

-11.97

-11.57

-16.18

-15.98

As % of sales

82.08

94.3

71.77

76.12

Employee costs

-1

-1.5

-1.79

-1.67

As % of sales

6.89

12.25

7.97

8

Other costs

-1.19

-1.31

-1.69

-1.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.21

10.7

7.51

6.02

Operating profit

0.4

-2.11

2.87

2.06

OPM

2.8

-17.25

12.74

9.85

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.22

-0.17

Interest expense

-1.57

-1.68

-1.37

-1.42

Other income

0.22

0.26

0.29

0.23

Profit before tax

-1.07

-3.72

1.56

0.69

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.45

-0.18

Tax rate

0.8

-0.31

-29.36

-26.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.08

-3.7

1.1

0.51

Exceptional items

0

1.57

0

0

Net profit

-1.08

-2.13

1.1

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-49.12

-292.91

113.99

261.41

NPM

-7.43

-17.36

4.9

2.45

