|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.58
12.27
22.54
20.99
yoy growth (%)
18.81
-45.54
7.37
12.29
Raw materials
-11.97
-11.57
-16.18
-15.98
As % of sales
82.08
94.3
71.77
76.12
Employee costs
-1
-1.5
-1.79
-1.67
As % of sales
6.89
12.25
7.97
8
Other costs
-1.19
-1.31
-1.69
-1.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.21
10.7
7.51
6.02
Operating profit
0.4
-2.11
2.87
2.06
OPM
2.8
-17.25
12.74
9.85
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.22
-0.17
Interest expense
-1.57
-1.68
-1.37
-1.42
Other income
0.22
0.26
0.29
0.23
Profit before tax
-1.07
-3.72
1.56
0.69
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.45
-0.18
Tax rate
0.8
-0.31
-29.36
-26.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.08
-3.7
1.1
0.51
Exceptional items
0
1.57
0
0
Net profit
-1.08
-2.13
1.1
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-49.12
-292.91
113.99
261.41
NPM
-7.43
-17.36
4.9
2.45
