Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Share Price

91.5
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open93.8
  • Day's High94
  • 52 Wk High156
  • Prev. Close94.16
  • Day's Low87.5
  • 52 Wk Low 86.05
  • Turnover (lac)18.81
  • P/E41.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.95
  • EPS2.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

93.8

Prev. Close

94.16

Turnover(Lac.)

18.81

Day's High

94

Day's Low

87.5

52 Week's High

156

52 Week's Low

86.05

Book Value

12.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.37

P/E

41.3

EPS

2.28

Divi. Yield

0

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.94%

Non-Promoter- 72.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.09

10.09

5.8

5.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.8

0.83

3.67

3.45

Net Worth

11.89

10.92

9.47

9.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.58

12.27

22.54

20.99

yoy growth (%)

18.81

-45.54

7.37

12.29

Raw materials

-11.97

-11.57

-16.18

-15.98

As % of sales

82.08

94.3

71.77

76.12

Employee costs

-1

-1.5

-1.79

-1.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.07

-3.72

1.56

0.69

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.22

-0.17

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.45

-0.18

Working capital

1.19

-5.16

6.49

-1.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.81

-45.54

7.37

12.29

Op profit growth

-119.28

-173.72

38.89

31.41

EBIT growth

-124.38

-169.39

38.55

33.71

Net profit growth

-49.12

-292.91

113.99

261.41

No Record Found

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Suhir H Shah

Independent Director

Vijaya More

Independent Director

Rajesh Gor

Independent Director

Mushtaque Khan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varun Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd

Summary

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited was incorporated in Goa, as Relicab Cable Manufacturing Private Limited, on February 23, 2009, with Registrar of Companies. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited, by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies.Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 to corporatize the business of wires and cables manufacturing carried out since 1999 in the name and style of M/s. Relicab Cable Corporation (Partnership Concern). After receiving their Certificate of Incorporation, the Company Promoters acquired the running business of the said Partnership Concern through a Business Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2009. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC Compounds, Wires, and Cables. It manufactures wires and cables to provide cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical connectivity requirements, mainly for the industrial segments. It is also involved in manufacturing a complete array of wires and cables that is used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries such as, telecom, electrical, automotive and household appliances and also the new field of wind energy.The Company has as part of its backward integration initiative; an in-house PVC Compound manufacturing facility which supplies compound raw material for their Wires and Cab
Company FAQs

What is the Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd share price today?

The Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is ₹92.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is 41.3 and 7.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is ₹86.05 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd?

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.49%, 3 Years at 58.70%, 1 Year at 1.76%, 6 Month at -12.41%, 3 Month at -33.08% and 1 Month at -14.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.05 %

