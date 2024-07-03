Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹93.8
Prev. Close₹94.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.81
Day's High₹94
Day's Low₹87.5
52 Week's High₹156
52 Week's Low₹86.05
Book Value₹12.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.37
P/E41.3
EPS2.28
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.09
10.09
5.8
5.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.8
0.83
3.67
3.45
Net Worth
11.89
10.92
9.47
9.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.58
12.27
22.54
20.99
yoy growth (%)
18.81
-45.54
7.37
12.29
Raw materials
-11.97
-11.57
-16.18
-15.98
As % of sales
82.08
94.3
71.77
76.12
Employee costs
-1
-1.5
-1.79
-1.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.07
-3.72
1.56
0.69
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.22
-0.17
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.45
-0.18
Working capital
1.19
-5.16
6.49
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.81
-45.54
7.37
12.29
Op profit growth
-119.28
-173.72
38.89
31.41
EBIT growth
-124.38
-169.39
38.55
33.71
Net profit growth
-49.12
-292.91
113.99
261.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Suhir H Shah
Independent Director
Vijaya More
Independent Director
Rajesh Gor
Independent Director
Mushtaque Khan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varun Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd
Summary
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited was incorporated in Goa, as Relicab Cable Manufacturing Private Limited, on February 23, 2009, with Registrar of Companies. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited, by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies.Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 to corporatize the business of wires and cables manufacturing carried out since 1999 in the name and style of M/s. Relicab Cable Corporation (Partnership Concern). After receiving their Certificate of Incorporation, the Company Promoters acquired the running business of the said Partnership Concern through a Business Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2009. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC Compounds, Wires, and Cables. It manufactures wires and cables to provide cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical connectivity requirements, mainly for the industrial segments. It is also involved in manufacturing a complete array of wires and cables that is used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries such as, telecom, electrical, automotive and household appliances and also the new field of wind energy.The Company has as part of its backward integration initiative; an in-house PVC Compound manufacturing facility which supplies compound raw material for their Wires and Cab
Read More
The Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is ₹92.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is 41.3 and 7.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd is ₹86.05 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.49%, 3 Years at 58.70%, 1 Year at 1.76%, 6 Month at -12.41%, 3 Month at -33.08% and 1 Month at -14.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.