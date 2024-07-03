Summary

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited was incorporated in Goa, as Relicab Cable Manufacturing Private Limited, on February 23, 2009, with Registrar of Companies. The Company status was changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited, by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies.Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 to corporatize the business of wires and cables manufacturing carried out since 1999 in the name and style of M/s. Relicab Cable Corporation (Partnership Concern). After receiving their Certificate of Incorporation, the Company Promoters acquired the running business of the said Partnership Concern through a Business Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2009. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC Compounds, Wires, and Cables. It manufactures wires and cables to provide cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical connectivity requirements, mainly for the industrial segments. It is also involved in manufacturing a complete array of wires and cables that is used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries such as, telecom, electrical, automotive and household appliances and also the new field of wind energy.The Company has as part of its backward integration initiative; an in-house PVC Compound manufacturing facility which supplies compound raw material for their Wires and Cab

