Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure-V

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

Our company Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 with an aim to corporatize the business of wires and cables manufacturing being carried out since 1999 in the name and style of M/s. Relicab Cable Corporation (Partnership concern). After receiving our certificate of incorporation, we have taken over the running business of this partnership concern through a business takeover agreement dated April 01, 2009.

Our Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of PVC Compounds and Wires and Cables and we have successfully developed a wide base of business network and made our presence in this industry since over 15 years. We manufacture wires and cables to provide cost-effective and quality solutions for various electrical connectivity requirements, mainly for the industrial segments. We accomplish this through customized design and development, continuous research & development initiatives, quality manufacturing and reliable delivery of all varieties of cables. We are involved in manufacturing a complete array of wires and cables that are used in diverse sectors encompassing virtually all industries like telecom, electrical, automotive and household appliances and the new field of wind energy.

Our product range includes a wide range of wires and cables including armored / unarmored and single core as well as multi core flexible cables, control & power cables, instrumentation cables etc. using high quality copper wires in HR, FR, FRLS, ZHFR forms and other raw materials. Our Company has as part of its backward integration initiative; an in-house PVC Compound manufacturing facility which supplies compound raw material for our Wires and Cables manufacturing business as well as being sold directly as finished goods to other users of PVC Compound. We offer all types of PVC Compounds i.e. Insulation, Sheathing, Inner sheath, HR, FR, FRLS & Master batches.

To support our operations and carry out in-depth testing & quality management activities, our Company maintains a number of well designed and equipped test facilities and laboratories, which enable various designs and conceptions to be tested and implemented. Our Company also carries out periodic calibrations of instruments which are required in day-to-day use, to ensure higher accuracy of products. These laboratories and testing facilities ensure that all RELICAB products adhere to strict quality norms and also adhere to the relevant ISI and international specifications.

Our focus on quality products and services has enabled us to garner clients who are some of the leading industrial, electrical and telecommunication names in India and abroad. We have developed a long standing relationship with our clients which include companies like, ABB India, Schneider Electric, Crompton Greaves, Bharat Bijlee, Siemens, Maktel Control & Systems, etc., to name a few. Our products are being exported through exporters to countries such as Russia, Uganda, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, and UAE. We supply our products under our own brand name Relicab .

Over the years we have strengthened our manufacturing capacity by undertaking expansion from time to time. Our manufacturing facility located at Daman (Union Territory) has a capacity to manufacture approximately 7,510 Km per year of wires and cables and almost 1500 tons of PVC Compound per annum. We have also been improving our technologies and constantly developing products and features to our PVC Compound, Moulded Wire Harness, Wires and Cables etc. in order to differentiate ourselves from competitors and increase our product qualities in the future. However, due to lack of available working capital, we have not been able to grow our turnovers and business capacity utilizations substantially. With the political and macro-economic scenario in India, we believe that demands for quality products within our space would increase and hence we propose to augment our working capital fund base in order to better utilize our installed capacities and formulations thereby increase sales volumes and improve margins.

INDUSTRY SCENARIO:

Wire and Cable industry s fate is closely linked to that of the industrial growth in general. Cables are crucial infrastructure backbone of an economy - the critical elements that wire up the length and breadth of the country. With the green shoots visible in with the expectation of a stable pro-reform, growth focused government at the centre and as per the indications available, the growth is expected to pick up slowly in the later part of the financial year provided improved governance and concerted action to resolve structural bottlenecks are effectively in place. Demand for cables is expected to improve further with the improvement in industrial growth. The Indian Wire and Cable industry offers lucrative scope for stable revenue streams to manufacturers of both specialised cables and power cables. The prospects of the Wire and Cable industry are interlinked with the health of other industries viz: power, telecom, railways, real estate, steel, cement, refineries, infrastructure etc., government s procurement policies, strategic diversifications and switching over to integrated manufacturing. With the growth of other related industries, the Indian Wire and Cable industry is indeed bound to grow & prosper.

OPPORTUNITIES IN VARIOUS SECTORS:

Cable and wire industry has established itself as one of the backbones of modern information age. The increasing importance for power, light and communication has kept demand high for wire and cable. This trend will continue as demand for reliable, efficient energy and data communications will strengthen the wire and cable industry. Cables play a small but significant part in infrastructure activities. With strong investments proposed across sectors such as power, realty, industrial and telecom the cable industry in India is slated for a strong growth going forward. Apart from the above, Government impetus in refineries, ports, airport modernization, power and fertilizers will offer a boost to the wire and cable industry as almost all manufacturing companies need cables. Robust industrialization and growing urbanization are also one of the important drivers identified. Auto sector and railways are the other important sectors consuming wires and cables on a large scale. Additionally, growth will be fuelled by urbanization as cables and wires will be required in buildings and offices.

POWER:

The power sector provides one of the most important inputs for the development of a country. Power sector is the biggest driver in the mainstay of cable demand, accounting for more than three-quarters of the market. Power is the core industry as it facilitates development in various sectors of the Indian Economy like agriculture, manufacturing, railways etc. It is considered that the growth of the economy is expected to boost the electricity demand in future. Also, there is a strong correlation between the GDP growth and increase in power generation capacity of an economy.

The positive trend in the power sector is one of the most important catalysts for the wire and cable industry. Cables play a crucial part in all the three aspects of the power sector - generation, transmission and distribution. Therefore, the trend of wire and cable industry is to some extent dependent upon the power sector.

REAL ESTATE SECTOR:

The Indian real estate sector is one of the most globally recognized sectors. In the country, it is the second largest employer after agriculture and is slated to grow at 30 per cent over the next decade. It comprises four sub sectors - housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial. The growth of this sector is well complemented by the growth of the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodations.

Growth in the real estate sector is essential to the wires and cable industry.

AIRPORT MODERNIZATION:

Aviation is one of the most important industries for the Nation. It connects India s vast geography more time-efficiently than any other mode of transport. The vision of India becoming the third largest aviation market by 2021, India s aviation sector is witnessing a steady growth where domestic passenger traffic handled at Indian airports stood at 122.43 million in 2013-14 as compared to 116.37 million in 2012-13. The growth in international passenger traffic at Indian airports increased to 46.62 million in 2013-14 as compared to 43.03 million, witnessing a growth of 8.34%.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has identified Surat airport and 28 other metro and non-metro airports in the country for modernization. This would motivate domestic and global airlines to start operations from these airports to newer destinations thus helping improve air connectivity. The Government of India has decided to award airports in Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Ahmedabad on management contract. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued Request for Qualification document for these four airports.

Increased activity in Airport modernization shall add to the demand for specialized cables.

RAILWAYS:

The Indian Railways contribution to national integration has been unparalleled. It connects industrial production centres with markets and with sources of raw materials and facilitates industrial development and link agricultural production centres with distant markets. It provides rapid, reliable and cost-effective bulk transportation to the energy sector, to move coal from the coal fields to power plants and petroleum products from refineries to consumption centres. It links places, enabling large-scale, rapid and low-cost movement of people across the length and breadth of the country.

Vision 2020 addresses another major development challenge, which is both national and global in nature, namely, reducing hazardous carbon emissions that have triggered climate change. So far, there has been inadequate recognition of the Railways contribution towards India s climate protection efforts.

Vision 2020 addresses one of the biggest development challenges of contemporary India, namely, Growth with Jobs and not Jobless Growth. Vision 2020 aims at considerably enhancing the Indian Railways contribution to the national goal of achieving double-digit GDP growth rate on a sustainable basis.

Some of the major goals set for 2020 in the document include:

(a) Establish quality of service benchmarked to the best of the railway systems in the world;

(b) Target to achieve Zero accidents;

(c) Target to achieve Zero failures in equipments;

(d) Utilize at least 10% of its energy requirement from renewable sources;

(e) Institute a foolproof eco-friendly waste management system;

(f) Complete 4 high speed corridors of (2000 kms) and plan development of 8 others.

HYDROCARBONS:

OIL AND GAS: India produced 37.5 million tonnes of crude oil during 2015-16. Two-thirds of the oil produced in India s is drilled from offshore fields. Onshore oil is mainly produced in Assam and Gujarat. Indian Oil, India s second largest oil refining company, is ranked 19th globally. India exported over 59 MMT of petroleum products valued at Rs 1.96 trillion. India s oil refining capacity amounted to 215 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) in Apr 2015 placing India in the fifth position in the world after the United States, China, Russia and Japan. Total refined crude output was 223 million tons in 2015-16, i.e. over 100% of installed annual capacity.

CBM: India produced 33.66 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2015-16, much of which was onshore. New gas field discoveries along the eastern coast of India could mark a significant increase in gas production and distribution. Cross-country gas pipelines are being planned and Reliance eg has applied for gas distribution licenses in 100 cities for the supply of gas to consumers. An estimated 650 bn cubic meters of gas reserves of ONGC and Reliance Industries lie untapped in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

SHALE GAS: Shale gas is natural gas produced from shale, a type of sedimentary rock. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States over the past decade, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. One analyst expects shale gas to supply as much as half the natural gas production in North America by 2020. Many countries have expressed environmental concerns which have led to restrictions on hydraulic fracturing to produce shale gas or oil. Although the shale gas potential of many nations is being studied, as of 2013, only the US, Canada, Mexico and China produce shale gas in commercial quantities, and only the US and Canada have significant shale gas production. A multi-organizational team of the Director General Hydrocarbans (DGH), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India Limited (OIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has been formed by the government to examine the existing data set and suggest a methodology for shale gas development in India.

REFINING: India is emerging as a refinery hub as the last decade showed a tremendous growth in the refining sector. India has 17 public sector refineries and five refineries in the private sector/or as a joint venture, the largest refineries being RIL Jamnagar (Gujarat), RPL Jamnagar (Gugarat), MRPL Mangalore (Karnataka), CPCL Manali (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and IOC Koyali (Gujarat). Three new refineries have been proposed for implementation at Paradip (Orissa), Bina (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhatinda (Punjab).In the 12th Five year plan period 50 million tonne will be added to the total refining capacity of India through capacity expansion projects of existing units. While new refinery units, which are expected to come up in the near future, will add up to 90.5 million tonne to India s total refining capacity.

With strong investments proposed across sectors, the cable industry in India is slated for a strong growth going forward.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Liquidity Risk:liquidity risk is the risk that a given security or asset cannot be traded quickly enough in the market to prevent a loss. All businesses need to manage liquidity risk to ensure that they remain solvent. The company manages the liquidity risk through prudent resource planning to ensure the availability of adequate funds at all times to meet its obligations on its liabilities as well as disbursement on due dates.

Finance Cost Risk: Finance Cost risk arises due to payment of high rate of interest on term loans and other funds & non fund based facilities being availed by the company from banks and other financial institutions. The company tries to minimize this risk by keeping a check on the interest rates charged by various banks and by swapping its long term/short term loans with banks charging lesser interest rates.

Raw Material Availability and Price Fluctuations: Scarce availability and price-volatility in Company s Basic Raw Materials - Copper, Aluminium, Steel, and PVC etc. can severely impact the profits of the Company. To mitigate these risks, the Company inculcates MOUs with its suppliers, price escalation clauses for large orders and hedges these raw-materials on the commodity exchange Foreign Exchange Risk: Foreign exchange risk is a financial risk posed by an exposure to unanticipated changes in the exchange rate between two currencies. Company imports a part of its raw materials and is also engaged in export of its products. To mitigate this risk, the company resorts to forward booking where deemed appropriate.

Human Resource Risk: In the absence of quality human resources, the company may not be able to execute its growth plans. To mitigate this risk, the company places due importance to its human capital assets and invests in building and nurturing a strong talented pool to gain strategic edge and achieve operational excellence in all its goals.

PERFORMANCE:

The management was focused on optimizing cost efficiencies to enable the business to cope with the economic crisis. This has enabled the Company to export its products in competitive global markets like Russia, Uganda, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, and UAE, which contribute a major part of the total exports turnover. The Company s products are well recognized in the domestic market and the Company has been a land mark in producing a high quality product.

OPERATIONS:

The Company achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3455.86 Lakhs. in current year as compared to Rs. 3357.40 Lakhs/- in previous year. The Company incurred a profit of Rs. 150.04/- before tax and Rs. 150.36 /- after tax. With favorable market conditions, your Directors expect better performance in future.

SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW:

The company operates under a single product segment i.e. Cables. The company mainly focuses on specialized cables which differentiates it from other cable players in the country.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The system of Internal Control provides for maintance of proper accounting records, reliability of financial information and assures its operations are effective and efficient, and its activities comply with applicable laws and regulations. The internal audit is carried out by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants and covers all the key areas of the company s business.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS AND HUMAN CAPITAL:

The Company strives to provide the best working environment with ample opportunities to grow and explore. The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels throughout the year. Every initiative and policy of the Company takes care of welfare of all its employees. The human resource development function of the Company is guided by a strong set of values and policies.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The vision of CORDS is to be recognized as a leading global player, providing products and services, offering comprehensive solutions to the electrical and data connectivity requirements of businesses as well as household users. It focuses on capturing new markets by developing customers in new and existing territories, to provide new cables for special applications like solar, marine, low temperature cables, cables for automobiles etc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement made in this report in describing the company s objectives, estimates and expectations are "Forward looking Statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. They are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events but the company, however, cannot guarantee that these assumptions are accurate or will be materialized by the company. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic conditions, Government policies and/ or other related factors.