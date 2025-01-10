To,

The Members,

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited

The Directors present the 14th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

a. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lacs Except EPS)

Particulars Year ended 31-03-2023 Year ended 31-03-2022 (Audited) (Audited) Sales 3455.86 3357.40 Other Income 30.46 14.42 Total Income 3486.32 3371.81 Expenditure 3336.27 3327.92 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Charges and Tax 382.46 207.62 Interest and Finance Charges 217.63 153.36 Depreciation 14.79 15.37 Profit before Tax and Extra-Ordinary Items 150.04 38.89 Extra-Ordinary Items Nil Nil Profit after Extra-Ordinary Items but before Tax 38.89 38.89 Taxes paid and provided 0.31 1.86 Current tax expense relating to prior years Nil 18.61 Profit after Tax 150.36 22.14 Transferred to General Reserves Nil Nil Balance carried to Balance Sheet 150.36 22.14

b. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the sales have increased from Rs 3357.40lakhs in previous year to Rs. 3455.86lakhs in current year. The company has shown profits as compared to previous year losses. Your Directors are confident to deliver better results in future.

c. DIVIDEND:

In view to conserve resources, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 2022-23.

d. RESERVES:

The Board does not propose to carry any amounts to reserves.

e. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in nature of business during the Financial Year 2022-23.

f. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Company is in the process of migrating from SME Platform of BSE to Main board of BSE

g. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company s operations in future.

h. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company did not have any Subsidiary Company/Joint Venture/Associate Company during the year under review.

i. AUDITORS:

At the 13thAnnual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, M/s. Jain JagawatKamdar& Co., Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years to examine and audit the accounts of the Company till the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

j. SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have appointed M/s Shah Patel& Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice to carry out the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as

Annexure-I.

k. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is available on the website of the Company at www.relicab.com.

l. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Detailed information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed in terms of section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is set out in Annexure-II and forms a part of this Report.

m. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

i. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr.Suhir Shah was liable to retire by rotation and was re- appointed in the 13th AGM held on 30th September, 2022.

Further, the Company has received declarations u/s 149(7) of the Act from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed both under the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company has also received Disclosure of Interest by Directors as per the provisions of Section 184 of Companies Act, 2013.

ii. Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, of individual Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee from time to time.

DIRECTORS:

A. Independent Directors:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of each independent director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (in the absence of the director getting evaluated)on various parameters like engagement, leadership, analysis, decision making, communication, governance, interest of Stakeholders, etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that every Independent Director was a reputed professional and brought his rich experience to the deliberations of the Board. The Board also appreciated the contribution made by all Independent Directors in guiding the management to achieving higher growth and continuance of each independent director on the Board will be in the interest of the Company.

B. Non-Independent Directors:

The performance of all the non-independent directors was evaluated by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting. Further, their performance was also evaluated by the Board of Directors. The various criteria considered for the purpose of evaluation included leadership, engagement, transparency, analysis, decision making, functional knowledge, governance, stakeholders etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that all the non-independent directors were providing good business and people leadership.

C. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re-appointment, if any:

All the Independent Directors have provided the declaration of Independence, as required pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section(6).

The Board of Directors of the Company is of the view that Independent Directors fulfill the criteria of independence and they are independent from the management of the Company. All Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with Independent Directors Database of IICA and will appear for the online proficiency test of IICA, if applicable.

D. Familiarization Programme to Independent Directors:

Though it is not mandatory for the Company to provide any formal familiarization programme, however the Company provides suitable familiarization programme to Independent Directors so as to associate themselves with the nature of the industry in which the company operates and business model of the company in addition to regular presentation on technical operations, marketing and exports and financial statements. In addition to the above, Directors are periodically advised about the changes effected in the Corporate Law, Listing Agreement with regard to their roles, rights and responsibilities as Directors of the company. Weblink of the company is www.relicab.com where all the requisite information is available.

V. Core Skills/Expertise/Competencies of the Board

The Board comprises of persons with varied experiences in different areas who bring in the required skills, competence and expertise that allow them to make effective contribution to the Board and its committees. The below list summarizes the key skills, expertise and competence that the Board thinks necessary for proper functioning in the context of the Company s business and industry as against the Directors possessing the same

Name of Directors Knowledge on Company s Businesses, Policies and major risks, threats and opportunities and knowledge of the industry in which the Company operates Behavioral Skills, attributes and competencies to use their knowledge and skills to contribute effectively to the growth of the Company Business Strategy, Corporate Governance, Administration, Decision Making Financial and Management Skills Technical and Professional Skills and Specialized Knowledge in relations to Company s Business. Mr.SuhirShah YES YES YES YES YES Ms.VijayaMore YES YES YES YES YES Mr.RajeshGor YES YES YES YES YES Mr.MushtaqueKhan YES YES YES YES YES

n. DETAILS OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently the Board has 3 Committees: the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders

Relationship Committee. The Composition of various committees and compliances, as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, areas follows:

i. Audit Committee:

A. Constitution of Audit committee:

The Audit Committee comprises of 3 Directors - Ms.Vijaya More (DIN-07283800), Independent Director and the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Rajesh Gor (DIN 07302407), Independent Director and Mr.Suhir Shah (DIN-02420617), Managing Director as the members of the Committee. The recommendations of the Audit Committee is always welcomed and accepted by the Board and all the major steps impacting the financials of the Company are undertaken only after the consultation of the Audit Committee.

B. Details of establishment of vigil mechanism for directors and employees:

The Company has established vigil mechanism pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 for Directors and Employees to report their concerns and has also taken steps to safeguard any person using this mechanism from victimization and in appropriate and exceptional cases; there is direct access to approach Ms.Vijaya More (DIN-07283800), Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

ii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Board has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee under Section 178 of the Companies Act,2013. Mr.Mushtaque Khan (DIN 07295171), Independent Director is the Chairman of the said Committee and Mr. Rajesh Gor (DIN 07302407) and Ms.Vijaya More (DIN 07283800), Independent Directors are the members of the Committee. The Committee has framed a policy to determine the qualification and attributes for appointment and basis of determination of remuneration of all the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. A copy of the policy is annexed as Annexure-III

Details of remuneration paid to the Directors during 2022-23 are given below:

Name of the Directors Directors Position Relationship with other Directors Salary & allowances (Rs.) Contribution to P.F. (Rs.) Insurance (Rs.) Sitting Fees (Rs.) Mr.Suhir Shah (DIN Managing 02420617) Director & CFO -- 18,00,000 2,16,000 NIL NIL Ms.Vijaya More Independent (DIN 07283800) and Non- Executive Director -- NIL NIL NIL 60,000 Mr.Mushtaque Khan Independent (DIN 07295171) and Non- Executive Director -- NIL NIL NIL 18,000 Mr. Rajesh Gor Independent (DIN 07302407) and Non- Executive Director -- NIL NIL NIL 15,000

Non executive/ Independent Directors do not hold any shares in the Company.

iii. Stakeholder s Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholder s Relationship Committee comprises of Ms.Vijaya More (DIN 07283800), Independent Director as the Chairman of the said Committee, Mr. Mushtaque Khan (DIN 07295171), Independent Director and Mr.Suhir Shah (DIN 02420617), Managing Director and CFO as the member of the Committee. The role of the Committee is to consider and resolve securities holders complaint and to consider, approve/ratify transfer of securities, if any received. The meetings of the Committee are held once in a quarter and the complaints and transfers are executed and responded within the time frame provided.

o. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors met Seven(7) times during the Financial Year. The intervening gap between any two meetings was not more than 120 days as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013. Details of dates of Board meeting are as under:

Sr. No Type of Meeting Date 1 Board Meeting May 14,2022 2 Board Meeting May 30,2022 3 Board Meeting June 10, 2022 4 Board Meeting July 28,2022 5 Board Meeting September 14,2022 6 Board Meeting November 11,2022 7 Board Meeting Janurary 27,2023

The members of Audit Committee four (4) times during the Financial Year. Details of dates if Audit Committee meeting are as under:

Sr. No Type of Meeting Date 1 Audit Committee Meeting May 30, 2022 2 Audit Committee Meeting July 28,2022 3 Audit Committee Meeting November 11, 2022 4 Audit Committee Meeting Janurary 27,2023

The members of Shareholders Relationship Committee met Four (4) times during the Financial Year. Details of dates if Shareholders Relationship Committee meeting are as under:

Sr. No Type of Meeting Date 1 Shareholders Relationship Committee Meeting May 30, 2022 2 Shareholders Relationship Committee Meeting July 28,2022 3 Shareholders Relationship Committee Meeting November 11, 2022 4 Shareholders Relationship Committee Meeting Janurary 27,2023

The members of Nomination and Remuneration Committee met two (2) times during the Financial Year. Details of date of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting are as under:

Sr. No Type of Meeting Date 1 Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meeting May 30, 2022 2 Nomination & Remuneration Committee Meeting November 11, 2022

The Independent Directors of the Company met on November 11, 2022.

p. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments are disclosed in the financial statements which also form part of this report.

q. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

100% Shareholding of the Company is in dematerialized form and the Company has entered into Tripartite Agreement with NSDL and CDSL for providing demat facilities to its shareholders. LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED continue to be our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

r. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts, arrangements and transactions entered by the Company with related parties during FY 2022-23 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arm s length basis. During the year, the Company did not enter into any transaction, contract or arrangement with related parties that could be considered material in accordance with the Company s policy on related party transactions.

Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. However detailed disclosure on related party transactions as per IND AS-24 containing name of the related party and details of the transactions have been provided under financial statements.

s. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As stipulated under clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors subscribe to the Directors Responsibility Statement and state that: i. In preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from them; ii. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period; iii. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company & that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and vi. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

t. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the

Annual Report and is marked as "Annexure-IV " to this Report.

Further during the year, no employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rules 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

u. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review is annexed as a part of this Annual Report as Annexure-VI.

v. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

At Relicab, it is imperative that our company affairs are managed in a fair and transparent manner. This is vital to gain and retain the trust of our stakeholders.

The Company has committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance as set out by SEBI. Disclosure of report on Corporate Governance is not mandatorily required to be disclosed as per SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 however as a prudent practice the company has voluntarily disclosed the same under Annexure V.

w. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under with respect to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), your company is not governed by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. So, the Company is not required to formulate a policy on CSR and also has not constituted a CSR Committee.

x. RISK ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT:

Your Company has a well defined Risk Management System in place, as a part of its good Corporate Governance practices. Your Company has assigned the ownership of key risks to various Risk Owners and has made the concerned departments and officials responsible for mitigation plans and review of these risks from time to time. All the risks are identified at various departmental levels and suitable mitigation measures are thereafter adopted. These are subjected to a quarterly review by the Board.

y. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Adequate internal controls, systems, and checks are in place, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined by the Audit committee. To maintain its objectivity and independency, the Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the board & to the Managing Director.

The Accounts Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

z. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Policy is gender neutral.

No complaints pertaining to sexual harassment were received during the F. Y. 2022-23.

aa. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy (WBP) to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. This mechanism is looked after by the Audit Committee of the Company.

bb. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company and their relatives. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the company s Shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Company Secretary is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the code. cc. SHARE CAPITAL: The Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 100,946,620as on 31st March, 2023.

dd. INFORMATION ON AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS:

1) Statutory Auditors:

The report of the Statutory Auditors on Financial Statements forms part of this Annual Report. There were no qualifications according to the Auditors Report.

2) Secretarial Auditor:

The report of Secretarial Auditor forms part of this Annual Report.The Secretarial Audit Report MR-3 is Annexed herewith in Annexure-1. Remarks by Secretarial Auditor are self explanatory.

ee. OTHER DISCLOSURES / REPORTING:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

c) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

d) The Company does not have any Subsidiaries and/or Joint Venture and/or Associate Company.

e) Details of payment of remuneration or commission to Managing Director or Joint Managing Director of the Company from any of its subsidiaries is not applicable as the Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Joint Venture/Associate Company.

f) Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

ff. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board of Directors expresses their deep gratitude for the co-operation and support extended to the Company by its customers, suppliers, Bankers and various Government agencies. Your Directors also place on record the commitment and involvement of the employees at all levels and looks forward to their continuous co-operation.