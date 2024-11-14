Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report and to transact other agenda items as per Attachment Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, have inter-alia transacted following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Accordingly, we are submitting herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Suhir Shah (DIN: 02420617) as Managing Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from September 11, 2024 to September 10, 2027 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for Designated Persons including Employees and Directors has been closed from end of quarter i.e. 01st April 2024 and shall remain closed up to 31st May 2024 (both days inclusive) due to the above under the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.Kindly take the above on your records and acknowledge. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, May 29, 2024 inter alia, transacted following businesses: The Board has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, read with the Auditors Report. Accordingly, we are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report and declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the company filed Outcome of Board Meeting held yesterday on 29th May 2024 along with Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 however there was some typographical error in Audit Report shared by the auditor to the Company and accordingly we are filing revised disclosures. Please note that is no change in Financial Data and the said revision is only w.r.t Audit Report which contained some typographical error. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024