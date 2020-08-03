Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
14.67
14.67
14.67
14.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.81
25.76
26.03
26.13
Net Worth
40.48
40.43
40.7
40.8
Minority Interest
Debt
15.14
15.26
15.41
15.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
55.62
55.69
56.11
56.17
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.22
0.27
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
54.84
54.84
55.46
55.3
Inventories
35.38
34.68
29.35
28.64
Inventory Days
10,046.19
0
2,090.88
Sundry Debtors
13.79
11.8
10.43
9.53
Debtor Days
3,418.25
0
695.74
Other Current Assets
19.44
19.67
24.98
24.57
Sundry Creditors
-2.14
-2.35
-2.41
-2.37
Creditor Days
680.75
0
173.02
Other Current Liabilities
-11.63
-8.96
-6.89
-5.07
Cash
0.22
0.24
0.01
0.08
Total Assets
55.61
55.68
56.12
56.16
