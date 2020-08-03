iifl-logo
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Balance Sheet

3.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 3, 2020|11:45:42 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

14.67

14.67

14.67

14.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.81

25.76

26.03

26.13

Net Worth

40.48

40.43

40.7

40.8

Minority Interest

Debt

15.14

15.26

15.41

15.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

55.62

55.69

56.11

56.17

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.22

0.27

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

54.84

54.84

55.46

55.3

Inventories

35.38

34.68

29.35

28.64

Inventory Days

10,046.19

0

2,090.88

Sundry Debtors

13.79

11.8

10.43

9.53

Debtor Days

3,418.25

0

695.74

Other Current Assets

19.44

19.67

24.98

24.57

Sundry Creditors

-2.14

-2.35

-2.41

-2.37

Creditor Days

680.75

0

173.02

Other Current Liabilities

-11.63

-8.96

-6.89

-5.07

Cash

0.22

0.24

0.01

0.08

Total Assets

55.61

55.68

56.12

56.16

