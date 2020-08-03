Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.26
0
4.99
13.23
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-62.21
1,737.61
Raw materials
5.33
0.7
0.94
-11.22
As % of sales
423.19
0
18.83
84.82
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-6.64
-0.76
-5.71
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
527.49
0
114.4
8.31
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.05
0.22
0.9
OPM
-4.29
0
4.43
6.86
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.11
0.19
0.9
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.03
-0.36
Tax rate
-1.59
-13.23
-17.29
-40.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-0.09
0.16
0.53
Exceptional items
-0.17
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.27
-0.09
0.16
0.53
yoy growth (%)
177.22
-159.59
-69.49
266.14
NPM
-21.47
0
3.27
4.05
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.