Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 3, 2020|11:45:42 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.26

0

4.99

13.23

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-62.21

1,737.61

Raw materials

5.33

0.7

0.94

-11.22

As % of sales

423.19

0

18.83

84.82

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-6.64

-0.76

-5.71

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

527.49

0

114.4

8.31

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.05

0.22

0.9

OPM

-4.29

0

4.43

6.86

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.11

0.19

0.9

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.03

-0.36

Tax rate

-1.59

-13.23

-17.29

-40.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-0.09

0.16

0.53

Exceptional items

-0.17

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.27

-0.09

0.16

0.53

yoy growth (%)

177.22

-159.59

-69.49

266.14

NPM

-21.47

0

3.27

4.05

