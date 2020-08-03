Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.11
0.19
0.9
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.03
-0.36
Working capital
4.82
0.24
3.16
-17.8
Other operating items
Operating
4.67
0.08
3.3
-17.28
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0
0.03
Free cash flow
4.67
-0.02
3.3
-17.25
Equity raised
52.06
52.25
51.92
50.84
Investing
0
0
-3.44
3.4
Financing
1.51
1.53
1.29
3.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
58.24
53.76
53.07
40.34
