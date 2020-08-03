iifl-logo
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 3, 2020|11:45:42 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.11

0.19

0.9

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.03

-0.36

Working capital

4.82

0.24

3.16

-17.8

Other operating items

Operating

4.67

0.08

3.3

-17.28

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0

0.03

Free cash flow

4.67

-0.02

3.3

-17.25

Equity raised

52.06

52.25

51.92

50.84

Investing

0

0

-3.44

3.4

Financing

1.51

1.53

1.29

3.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

58.24

53.76

53.07

40.34

