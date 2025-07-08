Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹3.2
Prev. Close₹3.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.2
Day's Low₹3.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
14.67
14.67
14.67
14.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.81
25.76
26.03
26.13
Net Worth
40.48
40.43
40.7
40.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.26
0
4.99
13.23
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-62.21
1,737.61
Raw materials
5.33
0.7
0.94
-11.22
As % of sales
423.19
0
18.83
84.82
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.11
0.19
0.9
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.03
-0.36
Working capital
4.82
0.24
3.16
-17.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-62.21
1,737.61
Op profit growth
-2.29
-124.99
-75.59
330.26
EBIT growth
-10.79
-156.8
-78.09
356.21
Net profit growth
177.22
-159.59
-69.49
266.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
13.23
0.72
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
13.23
0.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemendra Haridas Mapara
Executive Director & CFO
Chetan Haridas Mapara
Independent Director
Hemal Chandrakant Shah
Independent Director
Mansi Suresh Gajjar
B/201-202 2nd Floor,
Sunshine Plaza Subhash Lane,
Maharashtra - 400097
Tel: 91-22-28896386/28809617
Website: http://www.relstructbuildcon.com
Email: contact@relstructbuildcom.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd. was established on 12th March, 2014. The Company is engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development and Low cost housing. On the real estate development front, the Company...
