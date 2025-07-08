iifl-logo
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Share Price Live

3.2
(-4.76%)
Aug 3, 2020|11:45:42 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.2
  • Day's High3.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.36
  • Day's Low3.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.69
  • Div. Yield0
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

3.2

Prev. Close

3.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.2

Day's Low

3.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Corporate Action

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:46 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.16%

Non-Promoter- 31.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

14.67

14.67

14.67

14.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.81

25.76

26.03

26.13

Net Worth

40.48

40.43

40.7

40.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.26

0

4.99

13.23

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-62.21

1,737.61

Raw materials

5.33

0.7

0.94

-11.22

As % of sales

423.19

0

18.83

84.82

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.11

0.19

0.9

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.03

-0.36

Working capital

4.82

0.24

3.16

-17.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-62.21

1,737.61

Op profit growth

-2.29

-124.99

-75.59

330.26

EBIT growth

-10.79

-156.8

-78.09

356.21

Net profit growth

177.22

-159.59

-69.49

266.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

13.23

0.72

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

13.23

0.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Relstruct Buildcon Ltd

Managing Director

Hemendra Haridas Mapara

Executive Director & CFO

Chetan Haridas Mapara

Independent Director

Hemal Chandrakant Shah

Independent Director

Mansi Suresh Gajjar

Registered Office

B/201-202 2nd Floor,

Sunshine Plaza Subhash Lane,

Maharashtra - 400097

Tel: 91-22-28896386/28809617

Website: http://www.relstructbuildcon.com

Email: contact@relstructbuildcom.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd. was established on 12th March, 2014. The Company is engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development and Low cost housing. On the real estate development front, the Company...
Company FAQs

What is the Relstruct Buildcon Ltd share price today?

The Relstruct Buildcon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd is ₹4.69 Cr. as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd is 0 and 0.12 as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relstruct Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the CAGR of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd?

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -41.51%, 3 Years at -55.78%, 1 Year at -66.17%, 6 Month at -17.95%, 3 Month at -13.75% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Relstruct Buildcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.84 %

