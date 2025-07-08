Relstruct Buildcon Ltd Summary

Relstruct Buildcon Ltd. was established on 12th March, 2014. The Company is engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development and Low cost housing. On the real estate development front, the Company develops residential & commercial and social infrastructure projects. The Company currently focused on the development of residential, commercial, office use, retail and mixed use projects including government projects i.e MHADA, SRA projects. It undertake infrastructure projects. Apart from that, it also indulge in trading of real estate units. It intend to maintain a spread of the different types of projects involved in as this provides with a strategy for growth as well as mitigating the risk of focusing on only a certain types of projects and ensures stability of revenue stream. It utilize an outsourcing model that allows scalability and emphasizes quality construction.Apart from this, the Management is well assisted by experienced project managers who oversees the functions of contractors. The joint venture model enables to focus on the core areas of operations. During the year 2016-17, the Company went through a series of developments and took several initiatives for ongoing projects. The ongoing project Green Park is a Township residential & commercial project being developed over land parcels situated at Boisar, Maharashtra. It purchased freehold Non-agricultural land comprising of 14,604.50 sq. m. The Company further laid out a plan for developing & constructing 9 buildings having 330 flats 7 36 commercial shops and recreation and cultural areas. Further, the project include construction and operation of value added services around the complex such as Club House and Amenities - Gas Supply Services, etc. The project will cover installation of Solar Panel on the roof of each building for common supply electricity including supply of internal lights. It also plan to install a Water Recycling Plant for recycling the used water before its drainage & rain water harvesting for common use.Another ongoing project Stanza is a SRA Redevelopment Project being developed over land parcels situated at Chembur, Maharashtra. The Company has entered the Development Agreement with existing members residing there. The land area under development is approx. 14,544.39 sq. m. & construction area is approx. 77,376.15 sq. m. after necessary permission. The proposed plan is to construct 8 building of 16 floors each. The Management has planned to implement the project in Phase manner. Phase 1 of Stanza consist of Building 1 of Ground+16 floors of Saleable having 64 flats and building of Rehab. Approx Area of construction is 10832.64 sq. m.