Remi Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.65
15.89
12.97
18.57
Net Worth
25.65
17.89
14.97
20.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.44
0
0
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.09
17.89
14.97
20.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.31
12.38
9.39
16.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.34
1.87
1.87
2.03
Networking Capital
2.4
2.14
2.59
2.25
Inventories
2.3
1.81
1.09
1.42
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.07
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.5
1.56
0.8
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.12
-0.05
-0.03
Cash
0.04
1.32
1.11
0.05
Total Assets
27.09
17.71
14.96
20.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.