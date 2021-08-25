iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

15.41
(4.97%)
Aug 25, 2021|09:56:15 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.65

15.89

12.97

18.57

Net Worth

25.65

17.89

14.97

20.57

Minority Interest

Debt

1.44

0

0

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.09

17.89

14.97

20.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.31

12.38

9.39

16.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.34

1.87

1.87

2.03

Networking Capital

2.4

2.14

2.59

2.25

Inventories

2.3

1.81

1.09

1.42

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.07

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.5

1.56

0.8

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.12

-0.05

-0.03

Cash

0.04

1.32

1.11

0.05

Total Assets

27.09

17.71

14.96

20.46

