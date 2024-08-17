iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.41
(4.97%)
Aug 25, 2021|09:52:15 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0.5

0.48

0.41

0.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

0.48

0.41

0.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

0.06

0.2

0.2

Total Income

2.03

0.54

0.61

0.58

Total Expenditure

-0.06

-0.34

-0.11

0

PBIDT

2.1

0.88

0.72

0.58

Interest

0.14

0

0.01

0.01

PBDT

1.96

0.88

0.71

0.57

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0.09

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

1.9

0.87

0.61

0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.9

0.87

0.61

0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.9

0.87

0.61

0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.52

4.33

3.03

2.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

2

2

2

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

420

183.33

175.6

152.63

PBDTM(%)

392

183.33

173.17

150

PATM(%)

380

181.25

148.78

128.94

