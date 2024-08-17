Remi Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.5
0.48
0.41
0.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
0.48
0.41
0.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
0.06
0.2
0.2
Total Income
2.03
0.54
0.61
0.58
Total Expenditure
-0.06
-0.34
-0.11
0
PBIDT
2.1
0.88
0.72
0.58
Interest
0.14
0
0.01
0.01
PBDT
1.96
0.88
0.71
0.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0.09
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
1.9
0.87
0.61
0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.9
0.87
0.61
0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.9
0.87
0.61
0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.52
4.33
3.03
2.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
2
2
2
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
420
183.33
175.6
152.63
PBDTM(%)
392
183.33
173.17
150
PATM(%)
380
181.25
148.78
128.94
