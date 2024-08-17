Remi Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0.18
0.22
0.1
0.13
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.22
0.1
0.13
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.6
0
0
0
0.04
Total Income
1.78
0.22
0.1
0.13
0.26
Total Expenditure
0.17
-0.1
-0.06
0.44
-0.42
PBIDT
1.61
0.32
0.16
-0.31
0.68
Interest
0.14
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.47
0.32
0.16
-0.31
0.68
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0.08
0
0.46
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.51
0.24
0.16
-0.78
0.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.51
0.24
0.16
-0.78
0.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.51
0.24
0.16
-0.78
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.53
1.2
0.8
-3.89
3.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2
2
2
2
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
894.44
145.45
160
-238.46
309.09
PBDTM(%)
816.66
145.45
160
-238.46
309.09
PATM(%)
838.88
109.09
160
-600
304.54
