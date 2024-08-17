iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

15.41
(4.97%)
Aug 25, 2021|09:56:15 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0.18

0.22

0.1

0.13

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0.22

0.1

0.13

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.6

0

0

0

0.04

Total Income

1.78

0.22

0.1

0.13

0.26

Total Expenditure

0.17

-0.1

-0.06

0.44

-0.42

PBIDT

1.61

0.32

0.16

-0.31

0.68

Interest

0.14

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.47

0.32

0.16

-0.31

0.68

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0.08

0

0.46

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.51

0.24

0.16

-0.78

0.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.51

0.24

0.16

-0.78

0.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.51

0.24

0.16

-0.78

0.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.53

1.2

0.8

-3.89

3.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2

2

2

2

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

894.44

145.45

160

-238.46

309.09

PBDTM(%)

816.66

145.45

160

-238.46

309.09

PATM(%)

838.88

109.09

160

-600

304.54

