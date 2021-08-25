iifl-logo-icon 1
Remi Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.41
(4.97%)
Aug 25, 2021|09:56:15 AM

Remi Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

-0.5

1.18

-2.76

Other operating items

Operating

0.39

-0.5

1.18

-2.76

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.67

0.67

Free cash flow

0.39

-0.5

0.51

-2.09

Equity raised

28.86

30.96

28.96

21.21

Investing

2.99

-2.99

5.27

2.09

Financing

0

0

0

0.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.25

27.47

34.74

21.44

