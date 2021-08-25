Remi Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
-0.5
1.18
-2.76
Other operating items
Operating
0.39
-0.5
1.18
-2.76
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.67
0.67
Free cash flow
0.39
-0.5
0.51
-2.09
Equity raised
28.86
30.96
28.96
21.21
Investing
2.99
-2.99
5.27
2.09
Financing
0
0
0
0.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.25
27.47
34.74
21.44
