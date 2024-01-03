iifl-logo

Repono Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.5

0.5

0.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.57

3.87

2.42

1.29

Net Worth

9.07

4.37

2.92

1.3

Minority Interest

Debt

3.54

1.2

0.45

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.05

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

12.67

5.62

3.4

1.75

Fixed Assets

6.15

3.05

2.84

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.36

2.16

0.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.09

-0.26

-1.78

0.76

Inventories

0.14

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.66

1.46

0.8

0.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.27

0.68

1.03

0.98

Sundry Creditors

-1.99

-0.21

-0.44

-0.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.99

-2.19

-3.17

-0.69

Cash

0.05

2.47

0.19

0.36

Total Assets

12.67

5.62

3.41

1.75

