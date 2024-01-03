Repono Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.5
0.5
0.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.57
3.87
2.42
1.29
Net Worth
9.07
4.37
2.92
1.3
Minority Interest
Debt
3.54
1.2
0.45
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.05
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
12.67
5.62
3.4
1.75
Fixed Assets
6.15
3.05
2.84
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.36
2.16
0.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.09
-0.26
-1.78
0.76
Inventories
0.14
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.66
1.46
0.8
0.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.27
0.68
1.03
0.98
Sundry Creditors
-1.99
-0.21
-0.44
-0.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.99
-2.19
-3.17
-0.69
Cash
0.05
2.47
0.19
0.36
Total Assets
12.67
5.62
3.41
1.75
