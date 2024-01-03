Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
613.35
|36.02
|46,713.84
|302.14
|0.26
|2,281.37
|162.14
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
291.25
|297.19
|32,270.25
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
425.5
|159.36
|31,767.49
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,846.05
|66.41
|16,245.68
|53.22
|0.37
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,250.3
|24.59
|9,756.18
|90.5
|0.63
|1,004.5
|253.97
