Repono Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Repono Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Repono Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Repono Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.5

0.5

0.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.57

3.87

2.42

1.29

Net Worth

9.07

4.37

2.92

1.3

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

13.01

15.84

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

13.01

15.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

Repono Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

613.35

36.0246,713.84302.140.262,281.37162.14

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

291.25

297.1932,270.2535.390130.142.05

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

425.5

159.3631,767.49-16.5402,022.05132

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,846.05

66.4116,245.6853.220.371,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,250.3

24.599,756.1890.50.631,004.5253.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Repono Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dibyendu Deepak

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Sankalpa Bhattacherjee

Non Executive Director

S Gopala Krishnan

Independent Director

Lajpat Rai Puri

Independent Director

DIPTI GAURAV TAPARIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mistry Jinesh Deepakkumar

Registered Office

S-Wing 3rd Flr Office #.3061,

Plot # 03 Akshar Business Park,

Maharashtra - 400703

Tel: 022-4014 8290

Website: https://repono.in/

Email: info@repono.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Repono Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Repono Ltd share price today?

The Repono Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Repono Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Repono Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Repono Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Repono Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Repono Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Repono Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Repono Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Repono Ltd?

Repono Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Repono Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Repono Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

