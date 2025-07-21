Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.5
0.5
0.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.57
3.87
2.42
1.29
Net Worth
9.07
4.37
2.92
1.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
13.01
15.84
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
13.01
15.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
613.35
|36.02
|46,713.84
|302.14
|0.26
|2,281.37
|162.14
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
291.25
|297.19
|32,270.25
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
425.5
|159.36
|31,767.49
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,846.05
|66.41
|16,245.68
|53.22
|0.37
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,250.3
|24.59
|9,756.18
|90.5
|0.63
|1,004.5
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dibyendu Deepak
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Sankalpa Bhattacherjee
Non Executive Director
S Gopala Krishnan
Independent Director
Lajpat Rai Puri
Independent Director
DIPTI GAURAV TAPARIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mistry Jinesh Deepakkumar
S-Wing 3rd Flr Office #.3061,
Plot # 03 Akshar Business Park,
Maharashtra - 400703
Tel: 022-4014 8290
Website: https://repono.in/
Email: info@repono.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Repono Ltd
