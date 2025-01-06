Resonance Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.56
8.38
0.05
1.38
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.91
-1.14
-1.06
Tax paid
-4.04
-1.41
-0.8
-0.36
Working capital
10.59
3.24
-0.66
1.87
Other operating items
Operating
20.12
9.29
-2.54
1.83
Capital expenditure
2.77
1
0.69
2.14
Free cash flow
22.89
10.29
-1.85
3.97
Equity raised
37.59
25.2
24.9
22.53
Investing
0.65
0.1
0
0
Financing
0.72
-3.4
-0.67
2.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.86
32.19
22.37
28.65
