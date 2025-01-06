iifl-logo-icon 1
Resonance Specialities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

99.5
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Resonance Speci. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.56

8.38

0.05

1.38

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.91

-1.14

-1.06

Tax paid

-4.04

-1.41

-0.8

-0.36

Working capital

10.59

3.24

-0.66

1.87

Other operating items

Operating

20.12

9.29

-2.54

1.83

Capital expenditure

2.77

1

0.69

2.14

Free cash flow

22.89

10.29

-1.85

3.97

Equity raised

37.59

25.2

24.9

22.53

Investing

0.65

0.1

0

0

Financing

0.72

-3.4

-0.67

2.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.86

32.19

22.37

28.65

