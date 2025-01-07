Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.28
56.2
35.96
34.18
yoy growth (%)
25.06
56.28
5.19
-12.16
Raw materials
-25.98
-20.91
-17.12
-12.47
As % of sales
36.97
37.21
47.62
36.48
Employee costs
-3.79
-3.89
-3.5
-3.2
As % of sales
5.39
6.93
9.75
9.38
Other costs
-26.25
-23.62
-14.67
-16.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.34
42.03
40.81
48.26
Operating profit
14.25
7.76
0.64
2
OPM
20.28
13.82
1.79
5.86
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.91
-1.14
-1.06
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.35
-0.54
-0.39
Other income
1.58
1.88
1.1
0.83
Profit before tax
14.56
8.38
0.05
1.38
Taxes
-4.04
-1.41
-0.8
-0.36
Tax rate
-27.74
-16.85
-1,338.13
-26.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.52
6.96
-0.74
1.02
Exceptional items
0
-1.46
-0.02
0
Net profit
10.52
5.5
-0.76
1.02
yoy growth (%)
91.07
-817.02
-174.83
-13.83
NPM
14.97
9.79
-2.13
3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.