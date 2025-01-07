iifl-logo-icon 1
Resonance Specialities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.25
(-0.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:33:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.28

56.2

35.96

34.18

yoy growth (%)

25.06

56.28

5.19

-12.16

Raw materials

-25.98

-20.91

-17.12

-12.47

As % of sales

36.97

37.21

47.62

36.48

Employee costs

-3.79

-3.89

-3.5

-3.2

As % of sales

5.39

6.93

9.75

9.38

Other costs

-26.25

-23.62

-14.67

-16.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.34

42.03

40.81

48.26

Operating profit

14.25

7.76

0.64

2

OPM

20.28

13.82

1.79

5.86

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.91

-1.14

-1.06

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.35

-0.54

-0.39

Other income

1.58

1.88

1.1

0.83

Profit before tax

14.56

8.38

0.05

1.38

Taxes

-4.04

-1.41

-0.8

-0.36

Tax rate

-27.74

-16.85

-1,338.13

-26.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.52

6.96

-0.74

1.02

Exceptional items

0

-1.46

-0.02

0

Net profit

10.52

5.5

-0.76

1.02

yoy growth (%)

91.07

-817.02

-174.83

-13.83

NPM

14.97

9.79

-2.13

3

