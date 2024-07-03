Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹104
Prev. Close₹103.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.92
Day's High₹104
Day's Low₹101
52 Week's High₹133.45
52 Week's Low₹88.6
Book Value₹48.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.55
P/E27.28
EPS3.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.54
11.54
11.54
11.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.95
44.15
40.26
29.13
Net Worth
57.49
55.69
51.8
40.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.28
56.2
35.96
34.18
yoy growth (%)
25.06
56.28
5.19
-12.16
Raw materials
-25.98
-20.91
-17.12
-12.47
As % of sales
36.97
37.21
47.62
36.48
Employee costs
-3.79
-3.89
-3.5
-3.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.56
8.38
0.05
1.38
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.91
-1.14
-1.06
Tax paid
-4.04
-1.41
-0.8
-0.36
Working capital
10.59
3.24
-0.66
1.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.06
56.28
5.19
-12.16
Op profit growth
83.49
1,101.34
-67.74
-33.55
EBIT growth
70.01
1,336.32
-65.87
-17.39
Net profit growth
91.07
-817.02
-174.83
-13.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Archana Yadav
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prashant Godha
Independent Director
Raj Kamal Prasad Verma
Independent Director
Ajay Patadia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Charchit Jain
Non Executive Director
Nilesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaibhavi Rajeshirke
Reports by Resonance Specialities Ltd
Summary
Resonance Specialities Limited (Formerly known Armour Polymers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989 as a Private Limited Company in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1990. The Company is manufacturing and marketing of Pyridine and Pyridine derivatives, Picoline, Cynopyridine and some bulk drugs. The Companys plant is located in the Tarapur Industrial Zone near Mumbai , India. It has plants to manufacture Pyridines, Picolines, Lutidines, Collidines, Cyanopyridines and for various value added products. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue to part-finance a project to manufacture 324 tpa of picoline (alpha, beta and gamma) and 346 tpa of pyridine.Pyridines and picolines are widely used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, dyestuffs and agro chemicals. Pyridine is the raw material used to manufacture chloramphenicol and chlropheniramine maleate. It is used as a solvent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as norfloxacin and sulphamethoxazole. It is also used as a solvent in the dyestuff industry, as a raw material in agro-chemicals and as a de-naturant in the alcohol industry. Beta picoline is used in the manufacture of niacin and niacinamide, which have wide applications in vitamin prepartions and are also used extensively as animal feed additives.Gamma picoline is used in the manufacture of isonicotinic hydrazide and as an anti-TB drug. Alpha picoline is used in the manufacture of a wide variety of agro chemicals
The Resonance Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resonance Specialities Ltd is ₹116.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Resonance Specialities Ltd is 27.28 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resonance Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resonance Specialities Ltd is ₹88.6 and ₹133.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Resonance Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.62%, 3 Years at -20.83%, 1 Year at -19.03%, 6 Month at 0.37%, 3 Month at 7.13% and 1 Month at -0.74%.
