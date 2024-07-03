iifl-logo-icon 1
Resonance Specialities Ltd Share Price

101
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104
  • Day's High104
  • 52 Wk High133.45
  • Prev. Close103.68
  • Day's Low101
  • 52 Wk Low 88.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.92
  • P/E27.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.7
  • EPS3.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Resonance Specialities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

104

Prev. Close

103.68

Turnover(Lac.)

2.92

Day's High

104

Day's Low

101

52 Week's High

133.45

52 Week's Low

88.6

Book Value

48.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.55

P/E

27.28

EPS

3.8

Divi. Yield

0

Resonance Specialities Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Resonance Specialities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Resonance Specialities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 45.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Resonance Specialities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.54

11.54

11.54

11.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.95

44.15

40.26

29.13

Net Worth

57.49

55.69

51.8

40.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.28

56.2

35.96

34.18

yoy growth (%)

25.06

56.28

5.19

-12.16

Raw materials

-25.98

-20.91

-17.12

-12.47

As % of sales

36.97

37.21

47.62

36.48

Employee costs

-3.79

-3.89

-3.5

-3.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.56

8.38

0.05

1.38

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.91

-1.14

-1.06

Tax paid

-4.04

-1.41

-0.8

-0.36

Working capital

10.59

3.24

-0.66

1.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.06

56.28

5.19

-12.16

Op profit growth

83.49

1,101.34

-67.74

-33.55

EBIT growth

70.01

1,336.32

-65.87

-17.39

Net profit growth

91.07

-817.02

-174.83

-13.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Resonance Specialities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Resonance Specialities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Archana Yadav

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prashant Godha

Independent Director

Raj Kamal Prasad Verma

Independent Director

Ajay Patadia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Charchit Jain

Non Executive Director

Nilesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaibhavi Rajeshirke

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Resonance Specialities Ltd

Summary

Resonance Specialities Limited (Formerly known Armour Polymers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989 as a Private Limited Company in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1990. The Company is manufacturing and marketing of Pyridine and Pyridine derivatives, Picoline, Cynopyridine and some bulk drugs. The Companys plant is located in the Tarapur Industrial Zone near Mumbai , India. It has plants to manufacture Pyridines, Picolines, Lutidines, Collidines, Cyanopyridines and for various value added products. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue to part-finance a project to manufacture 324 tpa of picoline (alpha, beta and gamma) and 346 tpa of pyridine.Pyridines and picolines are widely used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, dyestuffs and agro chemicals. Pyridine is the raw material used to manufacture chloramphenicol and chlropheniramine maleate. It is used as a solvent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as norfloxacin and sulphamethoxazole. It is also used as a solvent in the dyestuff industry, as a raw material in agro-chemicals and as a de-naturant in the alcohol industry. Beta picoline is used in the manufacture of niacin and niacinamide, which have wide applications in vitamin prepartions and are also used extensively as animal feed additives.Gamma picoline is used in the manufacture of isonicotinic hydrazide and as an anti-TB drug. Alpha picoline is used in the manufacture of a wide variety of agro chemicals
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Resonance Specialities Ltd share price today?

The Resonance Specialities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101 today.

What is the Market Cap of Resonance Specialities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Resonance Specialities Ltd is ₹116.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Resonance Specialities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Resonance Specialities Ltd is 27.28 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Resonance Specialities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Resonance Specialities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Resonance Specialities Ltd is ₹88.6 and ₹133.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Resonance Specialities Ltd?

Resonance Specialities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.62%, 3 Years at -20.83%, 1 Year at -19.03%, 6 Month at 0.37%, 3 Month at 7.13% and 1 Month at -0.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Resonance Specialities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Resonance Specialities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.25 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 45.72 %

