Resonance Specialities Ltd Board Meeting

Resonance Speci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
RESONANCE SPECIALTIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024. Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
RESONANCE SPECIALTIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024. the un-audited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting -Unaudited Financial Results for 1st quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
RESONANCE SPECIALTIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following which were taken on record at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at Mumbai. i. Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. ii. Report of Auditors on the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audited financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
RESONANCE SPECIALTIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and 9 Months ended December 31 2023 of the Financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting- Unaudited Financial Results for 3rd quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

