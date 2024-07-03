Resonance Specialities Ltd Summary

Resonance Specialities Limited (Formerly known Armour Polymers Limited) was incorporated in June, 1989 as a Private Limited Company in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1990. The Company is manufacturing and marketing of Pyridine and Pyridine derivatives, Picoline, Cynopyridine and some bulk drugs. The Companys plant is located in the Tarapur Industrial Zone near Mumbai , India. It has plants to manufacture Pyridines, Picolines, Lutidines, Collidines, Cyanopyridines and for various value added products. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue to part-finance a project to manufacture 324 tpa of picoline (alpha, beta and gamma) and 346 tpa of pyridine.Pyridines and picolines are widely used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, dyestuffs and agro chemicals. Pyridine is the raw material used to manufacture chloramphenicol and chlropheniramine maleate. It is used as a solvent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as norfloxacin and sulphamethoxazole. It is also used as a solvent in the dyestuff industry, as a raw material in agro-chemicals and as a de-naturant in the alcohol industry. Beta picoline is used in the manufacture of niacin and niacinamide, which have wide applications in vitamin prepartions and are also used extensively as animal feed additives.Gamma picoline is used in the manufacture of isonicotinic hydrazide and as an anti-TB drug. Alpha picoline is used in the manufacture of a wide variety of agro chemicals and 2-vinyl pyridine (used extensively in the rubber and tyre industries. The company also manufactures pyridine derivatives like cyano-pyridines.The Company tripled its production capacities of Cyanopyridines. The upgradation of the Tarapur plant from 500 TPA to 1500 TPA is being done in close co-operation with Reilly Chemicals S.A. (Reilly) Belgium, a major shareholder in the Company.During the year 2018-19, the Pilot Plant capacities was enhanced and a new fixed bed-fluidized and reactor was installed with latest automatic technology to monitor and record the reaction.During 2020-21, projects including Scrubber addition to improve efficiencies; DG Capacity enhancement; Finished Goods Godown Extension; Power savings by Motor optimization and Ammonia Recovery Project were undertaken for enhancing the capacity.