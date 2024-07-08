|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Newspaper Notice in respect of prior intimation of 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 35TH Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024) Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 2, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
