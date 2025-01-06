Restile Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-6.05
-6.7
-6.52
-5.85
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.71
-5.71
-5.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.49
-1.04
-0.9
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-10.28
-13.46
-13.14
-11.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-10.28
-13.46
-13.14
-11.72
Equity raised
-242.73
-229.32
-216.27
-204.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
78.38
78.41
78.45
78.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-174.63
-164.37
-150.96
-137.74
