Restile Ceramics Ltd Share Price

7.11
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:02:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.13
  • Day's High7.43
  • 52 Wk High9.99
  • Prev. Close7.28
  • Day's Low6.92
  • 52 Wk Low 2.79
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.88
  • Div. Yield0
Restile Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

7.13

Prev. Close

7.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

7.43

Day's Low

6.92

52 Week's High

9.99

52 Week's Low

2.79

Book Value

-3.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Restile Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Restile Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Restile Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.70%

Foreign: 63.69%

Indian: 8.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 27.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Restile Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.28

98.28

98.28

98.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-128.99

-128.08

-127.42

-121.37

Net Worth

-30.71

-29.8

-29.14

-23.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.59

1.82

2.07

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-67.49

-12.21

0.96

211.71

Raw materials

-0.57

-1.59

-1.71

-1.74

As % of sales

97.08

87.62

82.7

84.81

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.41

-0.35

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-6.05

-6.7

-6.52

-5.85

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.71

-5.71

-5.72

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.49

-1.04

-0.9

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.49

-12.21

0.96

211.71

Op profit growth

-42.06

9.96

-11.51

36.81

EBIT growth

-9.69

2.75

11.33

-10.9

Net profit growth

-9.69

2.75

10.42

87.85

Restile Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,140.05

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,527.25

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.7

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.51

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

331.35

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Restile Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nalinkant Amratlal Rathod

Independent Non Exe. Director

Seetharama T R

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramachandran N S

Independent Non Exe. Director

G Padmanabhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yash Kaushik Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

N S Mani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bharathi Rathod

Managing Director

Viren Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Palak Kumari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balachandran Vishwanathan Kasi

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAKESH MADANLAL BHATIA

Non Executive Director

Hasmita Taunk

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Restile Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Restile Ceramics Ltd (RCL) was incorporated as a private limited company at Hyderabad in May86 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.88. The Company was promoted by V Padmakar and P V L N Raju. Later, it was assisted by equity participation from APIDC and a technical-cum-financial collaboration by Mori, Italy. The Company manufactures vitrified unglazed and glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles and other ceramic products. RCL sells its products under the brand names Granamite and Mirrorstone.The Company, being a pioneer in vitrified tile and in the business of flooring tiles since 1986 holds excellent reputation in the Industry as high quality producer. It is the only brand in Indian market to make 100% of its production as full body vitrified tile. Restile was launched as manufacturers for Fully Vitrified Unglazed and Polished Monolithic floor tiles in smooth, rough as well as Mirror Polished finishes and commenced commercial production during 1991 with an initial installed capacity of 5,40,000 Sq.mtrs. per annum and subsequently enhanced to 21,00,000 Sq.mtrs at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.RCL went public in Dec.91 to finance a part of the project to produce vitrified ceramic tiles at its plant in Medak, AP, with a capacity of 12,000 tpa. The company entered into a technical collaboration with Mori, Italy, for providing technical know-how, supplying major plant and machinery and assisting in erecting and installing the plant. At the time of going public, RCL had
Company FAQs

What is the Restile Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Restile Ceramics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd is ₹69.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Restile Ceramics Ltd is 0 and -2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Restile Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Restile Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Restile Ceramics Ltd is ₹2.79 and ₹9.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Restile Ceramics Ltd?

Restile Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.83%, 3 Years at 19.56%, 1 Year at 72.51%, 6 Month at 47.67%, 3 Month at -18.02% and 1 Month at -9.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Restile Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Restile Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.96 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 27.92 %

