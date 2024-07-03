SectorCeramic Products
Open₹7.13
Prev. Close₹7.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹7.43
Day's Low₹6.92
52 Week's High₹9.99
52 Week's Low₹2.79
Book Value₹-3.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.28
98.28
98.28
98.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-128.99
-128.08
-127.42
-121.37
Net Worth
-30.71
-29.8
-29.14
-23.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.59
1.82
2.07
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-67.49
-12.21
0.96
211.71
Raw materials
-0.57
-1.59
-1.71
-1.74
As % of sales
97.08
87.62
82.7
84.81
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.41
-0.35
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-6.05
-6.7
-6.52
-5.85
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.71
-5.71
-5.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.49
-1.04
-0.9
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.49
-12.21
0.96
211.71
Op profit growth
-42.06
9.96
-11.51
36.81
EBIT growth
-9.69
2.75
11.33
-10.9
Net profit growth
-9.69
2.75
10.42
87.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,140.05
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,527.25
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.7
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.51
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
331.35
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nalinkant Amratlal Rathod
Independent Non Exe. Director
Seetharama T R
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramachandran N S
Independent Non Exe. Director
G Padmanabhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yash Kaushik Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
N S Mani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bharathi Rathod
Managing Director
Viren Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Palak Kumari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balachandran Vishwanathan Kasi
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAKESH MADANLAL BHATIA
Non Executive Director
Hasmita Taunk
Reports by Restile Ceramics Ltd
Summary
Restile Ceramics Ltd (RCL) was incorporated as a private limited company at Hyderabad in May86 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.88. The Company was promoted by V Padmakar and P V L N Raju. Later, it was assisted by equity participation from APIDC and a technical-cum-financial collaboration by Mori, Italy. The Company manufactures vitrified unglazed and glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles and other ceramic products. RCL sells its products under the brand names Granamite and Mirrorstone.The Company, being a pioneer in vitrified tile and in the business of flooring tiles since 1986 holds excellent reputation in the Industry as high quality producer. It is the only brand in Indian market to make 100% of its production as full body vitrified tile. Restile was launched as manufacturers for Fully Vitrified Unglazed and Polished Monolithic floor tiles in smooth, rough as well as Mirror Polished finishes and commenced commercial production during 1991 with an initial installed capacity of 5,40,000 Sq.mtrs. per annum and subsequently enhanced to 21,00,000 Sq.mtrs at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.RCL went public in Dec.91 to finance a part of the project to produce vitrified ceramic tiles at its plant in Medak, AP, with a capacity of 12,000 tpa. The company entered into a technical collaboration with Mori, Italy, for providing technical know-how, supplying major plant and machinery and assisting in erecting and installing the plant. At the time of going public, RCL had
Read More
The Restile Ceramics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd is ₹69.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Restile Ceramics Ltd is 0 and -2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Restile Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Restile Ceramics Ltd is ₹2.79 and ₹9.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Restile Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.83%, 3 Years at 19.56%, 1 Year at 72.51%, 6 Month at 47.67%, 3 Month at -18.02% and 1 Month at -9.57%.
