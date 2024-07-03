Summary

Restile Ceramics Ltd (RCL) was incorporated as a private limited company at Hyderabad in May86 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.88. The Company was promoted by V Padmakar and P V L N Raju. Later, it was assisted by equity participation from APIDC and a technical-cum-financial collaboration by Mori, Italy. The Company manufactures vitrified unglazed and glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles and other ceramic products. RCL sells its products under the brand names Granamite and Mirrorstone.The Company, being a pioneer in vitrified tile and in the business of flooring tiles since 1986 holds excellent reputation in the Industry as high quality producer. It is the only brand in Indian market to make 100% of its production as full body vitrified tile. Restile was launched as manufacturers for Fully Vitrified Unglazed and Polished Monolithic floor tiles in smooth, rough as well as Mirror Polished finishes and commenced commercial production during 1991 with an initial installed capacity of 5,40,000 Sq.mtrs. per annum and subsequently enhanced to 21,00,000 Sq.mtrs at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.RCL went public in Dec.91 to finance a part of the project to produce vitrified ceramic tiles at its plant in Medak, AP, with a capacity of 12,000 tpa. The company entered into a technical collaboration with Mori, Italy, for providing technical know-how, supplying major plant and machinery and assisting in erecting and installing the plant. At the time of going public, RCL had

