|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.59
1.82
2.07
2.05
yoy growth (%)
-67.49
-12.21
0.96
211.71
Raw materials
-0.57
-1.59
-1.71
-1.74
As % of sales
97.08
87.62
82.7
84.81
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.41
-0.35
-0.35
As % of sales
48.7
22.59
17.14
17.21
Other costs
-0.3
-0.8
-0.9
-0.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.65
43.89
43.36
47.26
Operating profit
-0.57
-0.98
-0.89
-1.01
OPM
-96.44
-54.11
-43.2
-49.29
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.71
-5.71
-5.72
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.23
0
0.09
0.87
Profit before tax
-6.05
-6.7
-6.52
-5.85
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.05
-6.7
-6.52
-5.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.04
Net profit
-6.05
-6.7
-6.52
-5.9
yoy growth (%)
-9.69
2.75
10.42
87.85
NPM
-1,020.12
-367.2
-313.72
-286.84
