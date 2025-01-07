iifl-logo-icon 1
Restile Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.15
(-0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.59

1.82

2.07

2.05

yoy growth (%)

-67.49

-12.21

0.96

211.71

Raw materials

-0.57

-1.59

-1.71

-1.74

As % of sales

97.08

87.62

82.7

84.81

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.41

-0.35

-0.35

As % of sales

48.7

22.59

17.14

17.21

Other costs

-0.3

-0.8

-0.9

-0.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.65

43.89

43.36

47.26

Operating profit

-0.57

-0.98

-0.89

-1.01

OPM

-96.44

-54.11

-43.2

-49.29

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.71

-5.71

-5.72

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.23

0

0.09

0.87

Profit before tax

-6.05

-6.7

-6.52

-5.85

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.05

-6.7

-6.52

-5.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.04

Net profit

-6.05

-6.7

-6.52

-5.9

yoy growth (%)

-9.69

2.75

10.42

87.85

NPM

-1,020.12

-367.2

-313.72

-286.84

