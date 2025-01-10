TO

THE MEMBERS OF

RESTILE CERAMICS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of RESTILE CERAMICS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss,

Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i)The Company has generated negative cashflows from operations, incurred substantial operating losses and significant deterioration in value of assets used to generate cash flows all of which indicate existence of material uncertainty in the Companys ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time. The attached financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result had the above uncertainties been known.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Response to Key Audit Matter A. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Reference may be made to note 1B.6 of Material accounting policies and note 38 to the financial statements of the Company. Revenue recognition is inherently an area of audit risk, which we have substantially focused on mainly covering the aspects of cut off. Considering the impact of Ind AS 115 and cut-off are key audit matters Audit procedures relating to revenue comprised of test of controls and substantive procedures including the following: i. We performed procedures to assess the design and internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the recognition of revenue. ii. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. iii. We have tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the reporting date has been recognised in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documentation, including goods delivery notes, customer acknowledgement/proof of acceptance and the terms of sales. iv. We have also validated subsequent credit notes and sales returns up to the date of this Report to ensure the appropriateness and accuracy of the revenue recognition. v. We have tested journal entries on a sample basis to identify any unusual or irregular items. vi. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in Companys financial statements in relation to Ind AS 115 and were satisfied they meet the disclosure requirements. Conclusion Based on the procedures performed above, we did not find any material exceptions with regards to timing of revenue recognition and were satisfied they meet the disclosure requirements of Ind AS 115 Revenue From contracts with Customer. B. Inventory valuation Principal Audit Procedures Reference may be made to note 1C of Material accounting policies and note 22 to the financial statements of the Company. Our audit procedures comprised of the following: > Under Ind AS 2 Inventories, materials and other supplies held for use in production are not written down below cost if the finished goods in which they will be incorporated are expected to be sold at or above cost. The valuation of raw material and other supplies held for production have been an area of our focus in view of loss incurred and the inability to have operating margins. The valuation of finished goods has also been focused upon in view of the production of goods having ceased and the passage of time that has lapsed. 1. We performed procedures to assess the design and internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the valuation of inventory. Considering the above risks valuation of Inventory in accordance with Ind AS 2 has thus been considered as a key audit matter. 2. We have selected a sample of items of Raw materials and other supplies held for production to check whether the rate per unit adopted for valuation is reflective of the last purchase rate (Realizable price). Similarly, the rate per unit of various finished goods have been checked on a sample basis as to whether they reflect the net sale price (Realizable price). 3. Also obtained managements assessment of impairment in the value of inventory carried in the books of accounts. Conclusion: Based on the procedures performed above, we have concluded that management has complied with the measurement and disclosure requirements of IND AS 2 "Inventories". C. Impairment of Property Plant and Equipment Principal Audit Procedures The recoverable value of the Property Plant and Equipment requires significant judgment of the management and hence considered to be a significant matter. We have performed the following list of audit procedures 1. Evaluated the design and effectiveness of internal controls established by the Company relating to assessment of the impairment 2. Obtained and evaluated the managements assessment of impairment. 3. Obtained the valuation report obtained by the Company. Conclusion: Based on the procedures performed above, we have concluded that management has complied with the measurement and disclosure requirements of IND AS 16. D. Non-Payment/belated payment of Statutory Dues Principal Audit Procedures Company has not paid/paid belatedly various Undisputed Statutory dues including Income Tax and applicable Value Added Tax. We have performed the following list of audit procedures. Payment of statutory dues regularly and within time reflects on the health of the company apart from the need for us to report on issues of non-compliance to members. 1. Evaluated the design and effectiveness of internal controls established by the Company relating to compliance with statutory dues. We have, therefore, considered payment of statutory dues as a key audit matter. 2. Obtained details of payment of various statutory dues to be paid by company. 3. Verified that whether company has been regular in payment of statutory dues. Conclusion: Based on the above procedures performed, we noted that The payment of statutory dues depended upon availability of funds and is being paid with applicable interest and delays noted are disclosed elsewhere in this report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, except for matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with references to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with references to Financial Statements.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration other than applicable sitting fees has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year and hence the compliance with the provisions of the section 197 does not arise.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. (Refer Note 35) ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. There was no dividend declared / paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which include test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility which has however not been enabled Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Restile Ceramics Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of RESTILE CERAMICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Restile Ceramics Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024).

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use-assets.…….……………………………………………………………………………………………….

(ii)The Company does not have any intangible asset.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management towards the end of the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(d) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.……………….…………………………………………

2. a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified at end of the year by the management. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management were, in our opinion, appropriate. No discrepancies (of 10% or more in value, in the aggregate for each class of inventory) were noticed on such physical verification.

b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly during the year, no quarterly returns or statements were filed by the company with banks or financial institutions and therefore the Question of whether such statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

3. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly,

(a) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. Hence, reporting on the stipulation of repayment of principal and interest and the regularity thereof under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting on the amount overdue and steps taken for recovery of principal and interest under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security to any other entity. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, furnished guarantees or provided security to any party covered by provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting on whether there is a compliance with the said provisions does not arise.

5. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and there are no unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 to which the provisions of section 73 and section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act are applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. Hence, reporting under this clause does not arises.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and the books of account examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing amounts of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Cess, Value Added Tax and any other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. There were delay notice in remittance of Income Tax deducted at source and Employees State

Insurance amounts for certain Periods. However, except as stated below, no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Nature of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates to Income Tax Act,1961 Interest on Income Tax demand 1.00 2009-10

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in above sub-clause, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities.

8. As per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions that are previously not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9.

(a) According to information and explanation given to us, there is no default in repayment of dues to any bank or financial institution. The Company does not have any borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures. (b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not availed any term loan during the period. Hence reporting under the clause does not arises.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie been for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (covered by section 42 and section 62 (1)c of the Companies Act, 2013) or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither came across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company up to the date of this report.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of the transactions during the year have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (Refer note 33 to Financial Statements).

14. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year, with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and for the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of:

(i) the financial ratios,

(ii) ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities,

(iii) other information accompanying the financial statements,

(iv) our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and

(v) based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that there are indication of existence of material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We have accordingly qualified our report.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the provision of

Section 135 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)a of the order is not applicable for the year.

21. The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies and further, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.