Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

RESTILE CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) at 2B Devadaya Apartments #67 Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road Adyar Chennai TN 600020 inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of a majority of the directors present in the meeting. You are requested to take the above information on your record. With reference to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. November 07, 2024 has: 1. Approved the Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. 2. Consideration and approval of other businesses as per agenda circulated. Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. You are requested to take the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

RESTILE CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 at 04:15 P.M. (IST) at 2B Devadaya Apartments #67 Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road Adyar Chennai TN 600020 inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of a majority of the directors present in the meeting. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024. Please find attached Financials Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Please find enclosed Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

RESTILE CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) at 2B Devadaya Apartments #67 Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road Adyar Chennai TN 600020 inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Statement including Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of Profit & Loss and the Cash Flow Statement and notes thereon for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 together with the Audit Report and Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of a majority of the directors present in the meeting. Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results for the FY March 31, 2024 Please find enclosed Disclosure regarding vacation of office of nominee director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024