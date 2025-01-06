Retro Green Revolution Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.6
0
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0
0.01
-0.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.68
0.01
0.02
-0.12
Capital expenditure
0.59
0
0
0.16
Free cash flow
1.27
0.01
0.02
0.03
Equity raised
-3.76
-3.78
-3.8
-3.68
Investing
0
-0.47
0
0.33
Financing
0.17
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.32
-4.24
-3.78
-3.32
No Record Found
