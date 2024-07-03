iifl-logo-icon 1
Retro Green Revolution Ltd Share Price

9.22
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.02
  • Day's High9.23
  • 52 Wk High16.1
  • Prev. Close9.13
  • Day's Low9.02
  • 52 Wk Low 7.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.98
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Retro Green Revolution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Retro Green Revolution Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Retro Green Revolution Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Retro Green Revolution Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Retro Green Revolution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.04

9.04

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.24

-0.72

-0.8

-1.27

Net Worth

8.8

8.32

4.03

3.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.33

0.75

0.19

0.1

yoy growth (%)

77.37

287.71

88.52

146.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.03

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.6

0

0.01

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

0

0.01

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

77.37

287.71

88.52

146.54

Op profit growth

-209.69

-3,362.51

-16.06

120.95

EBIT growth

10,486.89

-64.5

-45.24

390.69

Net profit growth

10,543.31

-52.08

-47.78

281.87

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Retro Green Revolution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Retro Green Revolution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arunkumar D Prajapati

Independent Director

Darshangi Patel

Independent Director

Sudhir Lavu Kadam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitali Upadhyay

Independent Director

Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat

Independent Director

Akash Popat Pawar

Independent Director

Darshan Sanjayrao Nimbalkar

Independent Director

Deepak Prabhakar Donde

Non Executive Director

Nimeshbhai B Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Retro Green Revolution Ltd

Summary

Retro Green Revolution Ltd (Formerly known Jolly Merchandise Limited) was incorporated on 26th September. 1990 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 27th September 1990. The Company was promoted by A.R Choksi S.A Choksi H.A Choksi and R.R Patel. The Company is engaged in Agriculture based services industries activities.The Company undertook to set up a project on a piece of land admeasuring 5,254 sq mtrs. at Halol Harni Road Baroda at Gujarat for preparing a blend of various grades of tea available from different tea gardens and pack it in samll pouchs of 2.5 gms, 5gms 10 gms an upto 500 gms fo consumers and bulk packed in 5 kgs packs for canteens/restaurants. The products of Company are marketed under the brand name Kakaji Tea.The Company joined as Co-promoter of M/s Jolly Packwell Ltd for its backward integration project of packing materials costing Rs 8 Crores. During the year 2019-20, the Company diversified the Business activities in the field of High tech Agro based projects, Advisory, Turn keysolutions and Green houses business activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Retro Green Revolution Ltd share price today?

The Retro Green Revolution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is ₹35.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Retro Green Revolution Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is 83 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retro Green Revolution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is ₹7.86 and ₹16.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Retro Green Revolution Ltd?

Retro Green Revolution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.24%, 3 Years at -16.44%, 1 Year at -32.27%, 6 Month at 2.35%, 3 Month at -8.79% and 1 Month at -3.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Retro Green Revolution Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

