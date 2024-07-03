Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹9.02
Prev. Close₹9.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹9.23
Day's Low₹9.02
52 Week's High₹16.1
52 Week's Low₹7.86
Book Value₹9.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.03
P/E83
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.04
9.04
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.24
-0.72
-0.8
-1.27
Net Worth
8.8
8.32
4.03
3.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.33
0.75
0.19
0.1
yoy growth (%)
77.37
287.71
88.52
146.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.03
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.6
0
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
0
0.01
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
77.37
287.71
88.52
146.54
Op profit growth
-209.69
-3,362.51
-16.06
120.95
EBIT growth
10,486.89
-64.5
-45.24
390.69
Net profit growth
10,543.31
-52.08
-47.78
281.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arunkumar D Prajapati
Independent Director
Darshangi Patel
Independent Director
Sudhir Lavu Kadam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitali Upadhyay
Independent Director
Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat
Independent Director
Akash Popat Pawar
Independent Director
Darshan Sanjayrao Nimbalkar
Independent Director
Deepak Prabhakar Donde
Non Executive Director
Nimeshbhai B Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Retro Green Revolution Ltd
Summary
Retro Green Revolution Ltd (Formerly known Jolly Merchandise Limited) was incorporated on 26th September. 1990 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 27th September 1990. The Company was promoted by A.R Choksi S.A Choksi H.A Choksi and R.R Patel. The Company is engaged in Agriculture based services industries activities.The Company undertook to set up a project on a piece of land admeasuring 5,254 sq mtrs. at Halol Harni Road Baroda at Gujarat for preparing a blend of various grades of tea available from different tea gardens and pack it in samll pouchs of 2.5 gms, 5gms 10 gms an upto 500 gms fo consumers and bulk packed in 5 kgs packs for canteens/restaurants. The products of Company are marketed under the brand name Kakaji Tea.The Company joined as Co-promoter of M/s Jolly Packwell Ltd for its backward integration project of packing materials costing Rs 8 Crores. During the year 2019-20, the Company diversified the Business activities in the field of High tech Agro based projects, Advisory, Turn keysolutions and Green houses business activities.
Read More
The Retro Green Revolution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is ₹35.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is 83 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Retro Green Revolution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Retro Green Revolution Ltd is ₹7.86 and ₹16.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Retro Green Revolution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.24%, 3 Years at -16.44%, 1 Year at -32.27%, 6 Month at 2.35%, 3 Month at -8.79% and 1 Month at -3.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.