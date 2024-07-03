Summary

Retro Green Revolution Ltd (Formerly known Jolly Merchandise Limited) was incorporated on 26th September. 1990 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 27th September 1990. The Company was promoted by A.R Choksi S.A Choksi H.A Choksi and R.R Patel. The Company is engaged in Agriculture based services industries activities.The Company undertook to set up a project on a piece of land admeasuring 5,254 sq mtrs. at Halol Harni Road Baroda at Gujarat for preparing a blend of various grades of tea available from different tea gardens and pack it in samll pouchs of 2.5 gms, 5gms 10 gms an upto 500 gms fo consumers and bulk packed in 5 kgs packs for canteens/restaurants. The products of Company are marketed under the brand name Kakaji Tea.The Company joined as Co-promoter of M/s Jolly Packwell Ltd for its backward integration project of packing materials costing Rs 8 Crores. During the year 2019-20, the Company diversified the Business activities in the field of High tech Agro based projects, Advisory, Turn keysolutions and Green houses business activities.

Read More