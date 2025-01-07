iifl-logo-icon 1
Retro Green Revolution Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.99
(2.74%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.33

0.75

0.19

0.1

yoy growth (%)

77.37

287.71

88.52

146.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales

11.23

9.7

15.6

12.52

Other costs

-0.79

-1.03

-0.15

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.64

137.36

78.79

74.91

Operating profit

0.38

-0.35

0.01

0.01

OPM

29.11

-47.07

5.59

12.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-3.18

-5.72

-1.54

Other income

0.21

0.36

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.6

0

0.01

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-26.06

-22.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.6

0

0.01

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.6

0

0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

10,543.31

-52.08

-47.78

281.87

NPM

45.5

0.75

6.13

22.15

