|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.33
0.75
0.19
0.1
yoy growth (%)
77.37
287.71
88.52
146.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.03
-0.01
As % of sales
11.23
9.7
15.6
12.52
Other costs
-0.79
-1.03
-0.15
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.64
137.36
78.79
74.91
Operating profit
0.38
-0.35
0.01
0.01
OPM
29.11
-47.07
5.59
12.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-3.18
-5.72
-1.54
Other income
0.21
0.36
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.6
0
0.01
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-26.06
-22.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.6
0
0.01
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.6
0
0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
10,543.31
-52.08
-47.78
281.87
NPM
45.5
0.75
6.13
22.15
