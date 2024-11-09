|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and to consider other business, if any (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to take on records the In-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue and allotment of 28960000 Equity Shares on preferential basis; 2. to issue and allot 28960000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) per share on Preferential Basis for consideration other than cash (share swap) to the members of Timbur Tech Services Private Limited (TTSPL) to discharge the purchase consideration of Share acquisition; and 3. any other business with the permission of the chair. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation enclosed herewith. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation enclosed herewith. Outcome of Board meeting enclosed herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 7.30 P.M. and concluded at 08.15 P.M.: - 1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2.Taken note of resignation of Mr. Atul Jain from the post of Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 14th August, 2024. Details of his resignation is attached herewith as Annexure-B. Resignation letter of Mr. Atul Jain is also attached herewith for your reference. 3.Appointed Mr. Jitendra Suresh Kulaye as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 14th August, 2024. Details of his appointment are attached herewith as Annexure-A. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Monday, 27th May, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 06.00 P.M.: - 1. Considered, approved and adopted the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion (The copies of the aforesaid Financial Results along with the Auditors Reports thereon and Declaration on Unmodified Opinion on the Audit Report, on standalone basis, are enclosed herewith.) 2. Appointment of CS Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. 3. Reviewed the Business of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|The board of directors of the company has appointed Mrs. Chaitali Upadhyay as Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company.
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Intimation of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Retro Green Revolution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other Businesses of the Company with the permission of Chairman. As attached. 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
