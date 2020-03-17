iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.36
(4.62%)
Mar 17, 2020|10:47:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Revalyu Recycling India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

286.21

286.21

286.21

498.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-460.58

-415.52

-360.33

-298.25

Net Worth

-174.37

-129.31

-74.12

200.31

Minority Interest

Debt

996.76

429.72

364.56

4.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

822.39

300.41

290.44

205

Fixed Assets

622.27

219.96

163.47

157.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.53

53.53

1.02

26.84

Inventories

21.9

33.9

21.3

14.66

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.68

27.71

9.66

14.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

112.92

73.99

30.59

9.85

Sundry Creditors

-8.37

-12.03

-11.12

-7.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-135.6

-70.04

-49.41

-4.3

Cash

190.59

26.92

125.95

20.74

Total Assets

822.39

300.41

290.44

205

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Revalyu Recycling India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.