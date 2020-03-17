Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
286.21
286.21
286.21
498.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-460.58
-415.52
-360.33
-298.25
Net Worth
-174.37
-129.31
-74.12
200.31
Minority Interest
Debt
996.76
429.72
364.56
4.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
822.39
300.41
290.44
205
Fixed Assets
622.27
219.96
163.47
157.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.53
53.53
1.02
26.84
Inventories
21.9
33.9
21.3
14.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.68
27.71
9.66
14.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
112.92
73.99
30.59
9.85
Sundry Creditors
-8.37
-12.03
-11.12
-7.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-135.6
-70.04
-49.41
-4.3
Cash
190.59
26.92
125.95
20.74
Total Assets
822.39
300.41
290.44
205
No Record Found
