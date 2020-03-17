iifl-logo-icon 1
Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.36
(4.62%)
Mar 17, 2020

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-38.73

-49.91

-62.3

-61.89

Depreciation

-15.1

-15.22

-15.62

-15.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.77

Working capital

-11.82

148.25

-49.06

-56.71

Other operating items

Operating

-65.65

83.12

-126.98

-133.34

Capital expenditure

2.83

-87.61

12.85

-22.02

Free cash flow

-62.82

-4.49

-114.13

-155.36

Equity raised

198.94

-80.05

-268.5

-110.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.52

114.22

180.04

134

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

133.6

29.68

-202.59

-131.56

