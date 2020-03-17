Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-38.73
-49.91
-62.3
-61.89
Depreciation
-15.1
-15.22
-15.62
-15.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.77
Working capital
-11.82
148.25
-49.06
-56.71
Other operating items
Operating
-65.65
83.12
-126.98
-133.34
Capital expenditure
2.83
-87.61
12.85
-22.02
Free cash flow
-62.82
-4.49
-114.13
-155.36
Equity raised
198.94
-80.05
-268.5
-110.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.52
114.22
180.04
134
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
133.6
29.68
-202.59
-131.56
No Record Found
