Summary

Polygenta Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of polyester filament yarn (PFY), manufacturing primarily drawn texturised yarn. Its flagship brand includes Polygold. The Companys products are used in automotive, home furnishings, high fashion, denim and floor coverings. The Companys PolyGolds texturising process allows creation of a variety of colours and structures for curtains, table linen, bed linen, as well as floor covering products. The company was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is currently implementing a commercially proven breakthrough polyester production technology at nashik (India) to produce filament yarn at an initial capacity of 30,000 MTs per annum.

