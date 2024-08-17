iifl-logo-icon 1
Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Share Price

1.36
(4.62%)
Mar 17, 2020|10:47:55 AM

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.36

Prev. Close

1.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.36

Day's Low

1.36

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-16.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:08 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.01%

Non-Institutions: 14.32%

Custodian: 8.65%

Share Price

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

286.21

286.21

286.21

498.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-460.58

-415.52

-360.33

-298.25

Net Worth

-174.37

-129.31

-74.12

200.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

60.09

51.45

46.91

54.6

yoy growth (%)

16.79

9.67

-14.08

0.27

Raw materials

-48.54

-46.61

-39.22

-53.04

As % of sales

80.77

90.59

83.6

97.14

Employee costs

-14.3

-14.02

-13.33

-14.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-38.73

-49.91

-62.3

-61.89

Depreciation

-15.1

-15.22

-15.62

-15.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.77

Working capital

-11.82

148.25

-49.06

-56.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.79

9.67

-14.08

0.27

Op profit growth

-23.02

-14.91

-10.76

-2.59

EBIT growth

-17.91

-10.67

-8.36

-2.82

Net profit growth

99.74

-53.09

-7.52

-9.2

No Record Found

Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Revalyu Recycling India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramesh Alur

Chairperson

Sujata Chattopadhyay

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Karkera

Executive Director (Technical)

Dhanvant Hari Yeola

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Revalyu Recycling India Ltd

Summary

Polygenta Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of polyester filament yarn (PFY), manufacturing primarily drawn texturised yarn. Its flagship brand includes Polygold. The Companys products are used in automotive, home furnishings, high fashion, denim and floor coverings. The Companys PolyGolds texturising process allows creation of a variety of colours and structures for curtains, table linen, bed linen, as well as floor covering products. The company was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is currently implementing a commercially proven breakthrough polyester production technology at nashik (India) to produce filament yarn at an initial capacity of 30,000 MTs per annum.
