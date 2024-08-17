Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.36
Prev. Close₹1.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.36
Day's Low₹1.36
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-16.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
286.21
286.21
286.21
498.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-460.58
-415.52
-360.33
-298.25
Net Worth
-174.37
-129.31
-74.12
200.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
60.09
51.45
46.91
54.6
yoy growth (%)
16.79
9.67
-14.08
0.27
Raw materials
-48.54
-46.61
-39.22
-53.04
As % of sales
80.77
90.59
83.6
97.14
Employee costs
-14.3
-14.02
-13.33
-14.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-38.73
-49.91
-62.3
-61.89
Depreciation
-15.1
-15.22
-15.62
-15.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.77
Working capital
-11.82
148.25
-49.06
-56.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.79
9.67
-14.08
0.27
Op profit growth
-23.02
-14.91
-10.76
-2.59
EBIT growth
-17.91
-10.67
-8.36
-2.82
Net profit growth
99.74
-53.09
-7.52
-9.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ramesh Alur
Chairperson
Sujata Chattopadhyay
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Karkera
Executive Director (Technical)
Dhanvant Hari Yeola
Reports by Revalyu Recycling India Ltd
Summary
Polygenta Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of polyester filament yarn (PFY), manufacturing primarily drawn texturised yarn. Its flagship brand includes Polygold. The Companys products are used in automotive, home furnishings, high fashion, denim and floor coverings. The Companys PolyGolds texturising process allows creation of a variety of colours and structures for curtains, table linen, bed linen, as well as floor covering products. The company was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is currently implementing a commercially proven breakthrough polyester production technology at nashik (India) to produce filament yarn at an initial capacity of 30,000 MTs per annum.
