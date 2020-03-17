To,

The Members of

Polygenta Technologies Limited,

Your Directors present to you the Thirty Ninth Annual Report of Polygenta Technologies Limited (the "Company") and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars Year Ended 31 March 2021 Year Ended 31 March 2020 (Rs in Millions) (Rs in Millions) Revenue from Operations 1290.9 1151.8 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation and Interest 179.0 127.2 Depreciation 123.8 159.5 Borrowing Cost 10.2 14.0 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and tax 45.0 (46.3) Exceptional Items - - Profit/(Loss) before/after tax 45.0 (46.3) Balance Loss b/f from previous year (4,203.6) (4,157.3) Balance of Loss to be carried to Balance Sheet (4,158.6) (4,203.6)

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

The Directors take pleasure to inform you that after a long period of time, your Company has, during the financial year 2020-21, earned profit after tax. This is in spite of the temporary shut down of the Plant during the period 23 March 2020 to 14 May 2020 in accordance with the lockdown and various restrictions announced by the Government of India in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 did pose some challenges for our operations and cash management, as expected, however the impact was only temporary. While, the Company had healthy order book, the dispatches had to be postponed (due to the nation-wide lockdown) which had bearing on our operational performance during the initial few months of the financial year.

During this period, the Company was in constant touch with its customers and given the demand for its high quality sustainable product and the strong trusted customer partnerships, it did not lose any of its customers.

The demand for the companys high quality sustainable products is significant and thus normalcy was attained almost immediately on restart of operations which is evident from the fact that the Company achieved the best performance in 2020-2021 in spite of wide-spread COVID-19 situation in India and outside India.

The debottlenecking of the plant during the October and November 2019 increased the operating capacity from about 27 TPD to 34 TPD. This increase in the operating capacity significantly helped in improving our operational efficiency, product performance and thus the profitability. The Company is gradually becoming the preferred choice for more and more global brands for the supply of recycled PET chips and yarns. As a result of the above, during the financial year 2020-21, the sales in the premium segment increased by almost 21%, i.e. from about 6987 MT in the previous year to 8789 MT in the current year under review.

During the year under review, your Company earned export revenues aggregating Rs. 733.3 million (previous year Rs. 634.2 million) from export of polyester filament yarn ("PFY") and rPET chips.

Status of Mega Project:

The Companys factory at Nashik had received Eligibility Certificate for availing benefits under the Mega Project Scheme ("Scheme") of the Government of Maharashtra ("GOM") which was for a period of 10 years starting from June 2009 to June 2019. Under the Scheme the Company was eligible for certain subsidies / incentives in the form of exemptions from payment of prescribed taxes and duties.

As the Company could avail only a portion of the total eligible subsidies/ incentives under the Scheme during the above referred eligibility period, it made an application to the concerned authorities requesting for extension of this eligibility period for an additional period of 5 years. During July 2021, the Company has received the Offer Letter from Additional Chief Secretary (High Power Committee), GOM stating that GOM has agreed to extend the eligibility period by 5 years. Accordingly, we have submitted the application the Department of Industries to issue the final addenda to the Eligibility Certificate incorporating this extension.

Polygentas response to COVID -19

In order to ensure the safety of employees, the company has been taking various necessary precautions which among other things include:

Regular sanitisation and thermal screening

Restricted access of factory to outsiders

Covid testing of employees

Vaccination drives

Encouraging work from home wherever possible.

Additionally, the Company has also taken the medical and term insurance policies to provide financial support to employees at the time of hospitalisation/ unfortunate events of death.

Health, Safety and Environment ("HSE") and Implementation of Key Process

Polygenta Technologies Limited is committed to ensure a Safe, Healthy and Environment-friendly workplace to its employees, society at large and all the interested parties who are directly or indirectly involved in the operations and endeavour to comply with all the requisite obligations.

The organization follows well-defined safety management practices which includes (a) Permit to work (b) Management of change (c) Learning from incidences (d) Safe place safe visit (e) Safety Induction to new joiners including casuals (f) Periodic safety trainings and (g) on the spot quiz competition related to safety culture. The organization is certified to ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

The 50th National Safety Week was celebrated at the Nashik site with great enthusiasm and participation at all levels by the employees. The theme for the year 2021 was ‘LEARN FROM DISASTER AND PREPARE FOR A SAFER FUTURE. Objective of the safety is to create awareness about the importance of all guidelines like safety, workplace safety, the safety of human health and environment.

Various competitions & programmes were organised during the safety week like:- i) DISASTER INVESTIGATION VIDEO SHOW ii) COVID-19 AWARNESS TRAINING BY FMO iii) ON THE SPOT SAFETY SLOGAN COMPETITION iv) HEALTH TALK v) SAFE AND CLEAN DEPARTMENT COMPETITION vi) CHALTA BOLTA. A great sense of involvement and the moral responsibility towards safety was seen amongst the employees. To motivate employees, prizes were also awarded to the winners of all the competitions.

The Company believes in environment protection and maintaining ecological balances. There is no discharge of effluents. The process water is treated in the in-house effluent treatment plant to ensure that the treated water meets the prescribed norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The treated water is used for gardening purposes.

The company has a valid MPCB consent and the Company adheres to the applicable standards for air emissions, wastewater effluent treatment, and noise pollution as prescribed by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

2. DIVIDEND

The Company is unable to declare a dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 due to accumulated losses.

3. FINANCIAL REVIEW:

During the year Performance Recycling Limited (earlier known as PerPETual Global Technologies Limited ("PRL")) has transferred all the shares of the Company held by it to Perpetual Technologies GmbH ("PTG"), a company incorporated in Germany. Presently PRL is the majority shareholder of PTG. During the year, PRL has also assigned to PTG, all the ECBs that it had provided to the Company. Both PRL and PTG have given extraordinary support by waiving off the interest on the ECBs on time to time basis and also extending out the repayment of ECBs. As on 31 March 2021, the outstanding ECB Principal payable aggregated to Rs. 3,040.2 million under the ECB loan facility.

4. DETAILS ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS RELATED TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with effect from 1 April 2017, with a transition date of 1 April 2016.

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Accounting Standards prescribed in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 that continue to apply under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable.

During the year under review, the Company has internally carried out a review of internal financial controls and based on the internal report, the Board is of the view that there are adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting which are operating effectively as on 31 March 2021.

5. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE

The Company has received share application money towards preferential share issue of 8 crore equity shares at par to Perpetual Technologies GmbH and the said shares were allotted on 5 July 2021. The funds received will be utilised to partially finance the setting up of 2 X 100MT/per day flakes to rPET Chips Plants on land opposite to the existing site at Avankhed, Nashik.

6. DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS RELATING TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are set out in a separate statement attached hereto and forming part of the report. (Annexure I)

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONS

Nomination of Mr. Ramesh Alur as a Nominee Director on Board of Polygenta was withdrawn by Ventureast Life fund III with effect from 27 May 2020.

Mr. Makarand Kulkarni was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2020. Mr. Rakesh Gaikwad, CFO was re-designated as Sr. Manager Finance and Taxation w.e.f. 1 July 2020. Mr. Chetan Gandhi was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2020.

Mr. Deepak Shetty was appointed as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 3 December 2020 for a period of five years subject to the approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Mr. Dhanvant Yeola retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. He was appointed as an Executive Director Technical w.e.f. 8 February 2019 for a period of three years. His term comes to an end on 7 February 2022. The members are requested to re-appointment him as Executive Director Technical for a period of three years.

As at the year end, Mr. Dhanvant Yeola - Executive Director, Mr. Makarand Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paresh Damania Company Secretary and Mr. Chetan Gandhi Chief Financial Officer were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

8. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all three Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Schedules and rules issued thereunder. Further, as required under rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 all the independent directors have declared that they are compliant with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 6 thereof and have also passed the proficiency self-assessment test as required under sub-rule (4) of rule 6 of the said rules.

The Independent Directors have complied with the code for independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

9. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination and Remuneration (N&R) Committee has formulated a detailed Nomination Remuneration policy which, inter alia, deals with the manner of selection of Directors and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters provided under section 178(3) of the Companies Act,2013. The highlights of the Policy are given as ‘Annexure II forming part of this Report.

10. BOARD TRAINING AND INDUCTION

At the time of appointing a Director, a formal letter of appointment is given to the Director, which inter alia, explains the role, function, duties and responsibilities expected of the Director.

The Directors are also apprised about the various compliances under Companies Act, 2013 and Code of Conduct of Independent Directors as per the Companies Act, 2013 and a confirmation is taken from them for compliance therewith.

By way of introduction to the Company, the Directors are presented the last three years Annual Reports. Further, with a view to familiarise the new Directors with the Companys operations, when the business plan presentation is made to the Board, the familiarisation is also suitably combined therewith.

The CEO/Executive Director also has one-to-one discussions with the newly appointed Directors, and they attend an orientation at the Companys factory. The above initiatives help the Directors to understand the Company, its business, the regulatory framework in which the company operates and equips the Directors to fulfil effectively their role as Directors of the Company.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 is given in ‘Annexure III forming part of this Report.

12. NUMBER OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors have met five times during the year ended 31 March, 2021. The meetings were held on 30 June 2020, 10 August 2020, 3 December 2020, 25 February 2021 and 26 February 2021.

13. DIRECTORS EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own Directors individually (including Chairperson). The performance of the Individual Directors was evaluated by the Board seeking input from all the other Directors. The Criteria for performance evaluation of the individual Directors included aspects on contribution to the Board and Committee like leadership and stewardship abilities, contribution to clearly define corporate objectives and plans, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs for effective meeting etc.

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and the Directors individually. The Evaluation was done on the criteria and framework recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted by the Board. During the year under report, the Independent Directors met on 3 December 2020, inter-alia, to discuss:

- Performance Evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and Board of Directors as a whole.

- Performance Evaluation of the Chairperson of the Company.

- Evaluation of the quality of flow of information between the Management and Board for effective performance by the Board.

The Board has also carried out an annual performance evaluation of its committees.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS AND GUARANTEES

OR INVESTMENTS

Because there were no loans, guarantees, or investments given by the Company during the year, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR

ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. A list of the transactions is referred to in Note No. 38 to the Financial Statements.

The are no new contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any arms length transactions under the third proviso thereto, which are required to be disclosed in Form No. AOC-2.

The Companys Related Party Transaction Policy, as approved by the Board, is uploaded on the Companys website at http://www.polygenta. com/company_policies.html

16. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has developed a Risk Management Policy. It seeks to identify risks inherent in the Companys business operations and provide guidelines to define, measure, report, control and mitigate the identified risks. The objective of the Companys Risk Management Policy is to create and protect shareholder value by prudently minimising threats or losses, and identifying and maximising opportunities. The policy endeavours to provide a practical enterprise-wide risk management framework that fosters employees integrating risk management into their everyday work.

17. VIGIL MECHANISM (WHISTLE BLOWER) POLICY

The Company is committed to adhering to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal conduct of business operations. Accordingly, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism Policy. The objective of the Policy is to enable any employee/director who observes a violation of the Polygenta Code of Conduct OR unethical practice (whether or not a violation of law) to approach the Vigil Officer without necessarily informing their line managers and without revealing their identity.

SCOPE OF THE POLICY

(a) The Whistle Blowers role is that of a reporting party with reliable information. They are not required or expected to act as investigators or finders of facts, nor would they determine the appropriate corrective or remedial action that may be warranted in a given case.

(b) Whistle Blowers should not act on their own in conducting any investigative activities, nor do they have a right to participate in any investigative activities other than as requested by the Vigil Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee or the Investigators.

(c) Protected Disclosure will be appropriately dealt with by the Vigil Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, as the case may be.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company is not required to form a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, as it does not satisfy the criteria as mentioned in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

19. COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained.

20. COST AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 203 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the cost records maintained by the Company relating to manufacturing of Textiles and Plastic & Polymers at its plant located at Avankhed (District Nashik) is required to be audited. This requirement has arisen from FY 2020-21 as the turnover of these products has exceeded Rs.100 Crores for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Board of Directors of the Company has on recommendation of the Audit committee appointed Pradnya Chandorkar, to audit the cost accounts for the FY 2021-22 at a remuneration of Rs.90,000/- (Rupees Ninety Thousand only) plus applicable taxes. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration of cost auditors is required to be ratified by the members. Accordingly, a resolution seeking ratification of Members for the remuneration payable to Pradnya Chandorkar, Cost Auditors is included as an item of the Notice convening the AGM.

The Cost Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT :

A Secretarial Audit Report given by A. Sekar, Practicing Company Secretary at Mumbai is annexed as ‘Annexure IV, forming part of this report.

There are no adverse remarks in Secretarial Audit Report.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

Bagaria & Co. LLP was appointed as Statutory Auditors at the AGM held on 22 September, 2017 for the period of 5 Years from AGM 2017 to AGM 2022.

The comments of the Auditors in Auditors Report as regards material uncertainty related to going concern read with Note No.33 to the Financial Statements is self-explanatory.

23. FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits from the public during the year.

24. INSURANCE AND D&O POLICY

The Company has taken adequate insurance for all of its assets. The Company has also taken D&O Policy for adequate amount for its Directors and Senior Managerial Personnel.

25. Delisting from BSE

Your Companys equity shares were delisted w.e.f. 30 April 2020 from ‘The BSE Limited, the only Stock Exchange in which its equity shares were listed. The Exit offer by Acquirer PRL i.e. the major shareholder of the Company holding company PTG to acquire the equity shares at the rate of Re.1/- per equity share will close on 29 April 2022.

26. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION AS PER

RULE 5(2) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

Particulars of remuneration as per rule 5(2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed as ‘Annexure V forming part of this Report.

27. COMPARISON OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION

WITH MEDIAN EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION

As per rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year and other particulars are annexed as ‘Annexure VI forming part of this Report.

28. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Cordial industrial relations continued to prevail throughout the financial year under review.

29. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31 March 2021 is available on the website of the Company: www.polygenta.com

30. DISCLOSURE IN RELATION TO THE SEXUAL

HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaint Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

On 5 March 2014, the Company formed Anti Sexual Harassment Committee as required under the above Act. All members of this committee (including a representative of NGO) are female. Meeting is conducted once in a month to address and resolve the issues, if any, of sexual harassment of women by following proper redressal procedure.

Summary of Complaints during financial year 2020 21 are as under:

SN. Description Number of Complaints 1 Number of Complaints filed 0 2 Number of Complaints disposed 0 3 Number of Complaints pending 0

31. Inadvertent Error in Notice of AGM of 2020

The members are informed that there was a typographical error in the Notice of AGM dated 10 August 2020 calling for AGM on 23 September 2020. In the agenda item no. 7 Preferential Issue of Equity Shares, there is a typographical error in the name of the proposed allottee. The name of the proposed allottee was inadvertently mentioned as ‘Perpetual Global GmbH, Germany instead of ‘Perpetual Technologies GmbH, Germany.

The members are further informed that the name of the proposed allottee is mentioned correctly everywhere else in the Notice including the explanatory statement under section 162 of Companies Act, 2013 circulated along with AGM Notice.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the valuable co-operation extended to the Company by its employees, governmental departments, lenders including its promoter, bankers, suppliers, and its customers for their continued considerable support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors