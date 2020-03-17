iifl-logo-icon 1
Revalyu Recycling India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.36
(4.62%)
Mar 17, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

60.09

51.45

46.91

54.6

yoy growth (%)

16.79

9.67

-14.08

0.27

Raw materials

-48.54

-46.61

-39.22

-53.04

As % of sales

80.77

90.59

83.6

97.14

Employee costs

-14.3

-14.02

-13.33

-14.36

As % of sales

23.79

27.24

28.41

26.3

Other costs

-21.18

-21.91

-30.9

-28.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.24

42.58

65.87

51.55

Operating profit

-23.93

-31.09

-36.54

-40.95

OPM

-39.82

-60.42

-77.89

-75

Depreciation

-15.1

-15.22

-15.62

-15.51

Interest expense

-1.52

-4.58

-11.55

-6.51

Other income

1.82

0.98

1.41

1.08

Profit before tax

-38.73

-49.91

-62.3

-61.89

Taxes

0

0

0

0.77

Tax rate

0

0

0

-1.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-38.73

-49.91

-62.3

-61.12

Exceptional items

-16.3

22.36

3.56

-2.4

Net profit

-55.03

-27.55

-58.74

-63.52

yoy growth (%)

99.74

-53.09

-7.52

-9.2

NPM

-91.57

-53.54

-125.21

-116.33

