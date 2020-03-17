Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
60.09
51.45
46.91
54.6
yoy growth (%)
16.79
9.67
-14.08
0.27
Raw materials
-48.54
-46.61
-39.22
-53.04
As % of sales
80.77
90.59
83.6
97.14
Employee costs
-14.3
-14.02
-13.33
-14.36
As % of sales
23.79
27.24
28.41
26.3
Other costs
-21.18
-21.91
-30.9
-28.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.24
42.58
65.87
51.55
Operating profit
-23.93
-31.09
-36.54
-40.95
OPM
-39.82
-60.42
-77.89
-75
Depreciation
-15.1
-15.22
-15.62
-15.51
Interest expense
-1.52
-4.58
-11.55
-6.51
Other income
1.82
0.98
1.41
1.08
Profit before tax
-38.73
-49.91
-62.3
-61.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0.77
Tax rate
0
0
0
-1.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-38.73
-49.91
-62.3
-61.12
Exceptional items
-16.3
22.36
3.56
-2.4
Net profit
-55.03
-27.55
-58.74
-63.52
yoy growth (%)
99.74
-53.09
-7.52
-9.2
NPM
-91.57
-53.54
-125.21
-116.33
