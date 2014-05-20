Rhodia Specialty Chemicals India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.13
44.3
64.79
71.56
Net Worth
25.51
47.68
68.17
74.94
Minority Interest
Debt
76.57
46.18
40.37
27.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
102.08
93.86
108.54
102.9
Fixed Assets
64.24
49.55
51.23
55.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.4
41.82
57.23
45.93
Inventories
36.4
42.6
38.5
28.03
Inventory Days
56.98
56.91
52.63
35.97
Sundry Debtors
44.6
41.98
53.72
32.39
Debtor Days
69.82
56.08
73.43
41.56
Other Current Assets
21.22
18.24
27.24
25.29
Sundry Creditors
-61.73
-53.12
-55.04
-32.48
Creditor Days
96.64
70.96
75.24
41.68
Other Current Liabilities
-10.09
-7.88
-7.19
-7.3
Cash
7.45
2.49
0.08
1.87
Total Assets
102.09
93.86
108.54
102.9
